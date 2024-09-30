All Sooners

Oklahoma Lands Commit from Another Hawaii Softball Star

Ori Mailo committed to Patty Gasso and the Sooners on Monday, marking the third week in a row OU's 2026 recruiting class has landed one of the nation's top stars.

John E. Hoover

Ori Mailo
Ori Mailo / Ori Mailo via Twitter/X

Patty Gasso landed another commitment to the Oklahoma softball program on Monday.

Jerrell “Obi” Mailo, a prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, announced her verbal commitment to OU via Twitter/X.

“God is always good and His steadfast love endures,” she wrote. “I am extremely honored and humbled to announce that I will be verbally committing to the University of Oklahoma to further my academic and athletic career. Thank you to coach Patty Gasso and the OU staff for believing in me! #BOOMER!

According to On3 rankings, she’s the No. 40 overall player in the nation, No. 18 among infielders, and the No. 1-ranked player in Hawaii. She plays first and third base and also pitches in high school.

A 5-foot-4 power hitter, Mailo hails from Waianae on the island of Oahu, Hawaii — the same island as Oklahoma’s NCAA home run queen, Jocelyn Alo. She attends Mililani High School, where former OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel went to school.

Mailo hit 17 home runs for her travel ball team this summer. She posted on Twitter that her goal going into the summer was to hit 10 homers.

It's the third week in a row Gasso has landed a 2026 recruit. Last week, Arizona outfielder Peyton Westra committed to Oklahoma. The week before, OU picked up a pledge from California pitcher Malaya Majam-Finch, the niece of softball legend Jennie Finch.

