Oklahoma Maintains Top Spot in Polls Heading Into SEC Tournament

NORMAN — Winning two of three at Texas A&M was enough to keep Oklahoma atop the softball rankings.

The Sooners remained atop the NFCA/Go Rout coaches' poll Tuesday, earning 18 of 31 first-place votes.

OU also remained atop the D1Softball and Softball America polls.

Oklahoma is ahead of Nebraska, which received 11 first-place votes and moved up a spot to No. 2, and Texas Tech, which received one first-place vote but dropped a spot in the rankings.

No. 4 Alabama received the other first-place vote.

Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 5, followed by UCLA, Florida, Florida State, Arkansas and Texas to close out the top 10.

Other SEC teams in the NFCA poll include No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 17 Georgia, No. 18 LSU, and No. 19 Mississippi State

South Carolina and Ole Miss received votes.

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Other Sooners' opponents from this season in the rankings include No. 12 Duke, No. 16 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Arizona and No. 24 Arizona State.

Oklahoma (48-7, 20-4 SEC) opens the SEC Tournament against either Georgia or LSU at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday in Lexington, Ky. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Sooners are the No. 1 seed in the tournament after clinching the outright title with Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Aggies.

In the D1Softball poll, Alabama is No. 3 while Texas is No. 6 and Tennessee No. 7.

.The Sooners have plenty to play for in the SEC Tournament, where they could secure the No. 1 overall seed for the first time since 2023.

Oklahoma appears unlikely to slip any lower than the No. 3 overall seed, despite being ranked sixth in the RPI.

The last time the Sooners were seeded tower than second was in 2018, when they were the No. 4 seed and ultimately fell in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.

Oklahoma also enters the postseason chasing some major records.

The Sooners are tied with UCLA with 173 home runs after breaking their own 2021 record of 161 home runs in a season.

Freshman catcher kendall Wells is one home run away from tying the NCAA single-season record of 37 set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995.

The Sooners' .806 slugging percentage is ahead of the pace set bu the 2021 team, which set an NCAA record at .778. They are also currently sixth all-time in runs, one behind this year's UCLA team and 72 off the record 636 set by the 2021 Sooners.