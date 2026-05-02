Where Will Oklahoma be Seeded in the SEC Tournament?

Going into the final day of the regular season, OU’s path to at least a share of the SEC title and the No. 1 in next week’s SEC Tournament in Lexington, Ky.

If the Sooners can win at least one game against Texas A&M during their doubleheader, OU would wrap up the title.

Even if the Sooners do finish out of the top spot, though, at least there has been some good news elsewhere in the SEC through the first two days of the final weekend of conference action, even through the disaster that was the finish of the opening game of their series.

Arkansas’ win over Texas on Friday secured a top-four seed for the Sooners regardless of tiebreaking procedures.

The top four seeds in the tournament receive double byes into the quarterfinals, making the path to an SEC Tournament title much more manageable.

The SEC tiebreakers aren’t especially clear.

Here’s the wording for three-team ties (or more):

If three or more tied teams have three different records against each other, they shall be seeded in best percentage order. Otherwise, once the tie has been reduced to two teams, the two-team tie breaker procedure shall be utilized. The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken:

Total won-loss percentage of games played among the tie teams. Won-loss percentage of the tied teams versus the highest seed common opponent. Fewest runs allowed in head-to-head competition. If head-to-head competition between the tied teams did not occur, then fewest runs allowed against all common opponents. Fewest runs allowed versus all opponents. If three or more teams are still tied, the Commissioner will conduct a draw.

That could open the door for the Sooners to finish first even with two losses as long as Florida and Alabama both lose.

That would leave Oklahoma in a three-way tie with Alabama and Texas A&M.

If won-loss percentage of the trio isn’t used if one team hasn’t played any of the other teams, that would drop the tiebreaker down to criteria “B.”

While both the Sooners and Crimson Tide won their series with Texas, the highest-seeded common opponent between the trio, the Aggies dropped two of three to the Longhorns.

That would appear to eliminate Texas A&M in that tiebreaker and leave OU and Alabama in a two-way tie, which the Sooners would win.

The same looks to be the case if Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida finish in a four-way tie.

The Aggies allowed the most runs by Kentucky, the only common opponent between the four, eliminating them.

OU then wins a three-way tie based on total runs allowed against the common opponents of the remaining teams.

The Sooners would finish second with two losses, and Alabama win and a Florida win, based on the same tiebreaker principle.

OU would be third with a pair of losses, an Alabama win and a Florida loss.

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SEC Softball Standings

Oklahoma: 18-4

Alabama: 18-5

Florida: 17-6

Texas A&M: 16-6

Tennessee: 16-7

Arkansas: 15-8

Texas: 15-8

LSU: 11-11

Georgia: 11-12

Mississippi State: 9-14

Missouri: 8-15

South Carolina: 7-16

Auburn: 4-18

Ole Miss: 5-18

Kentucky: 1-23

Saturday’s SEC Schedule

Florida at Georgia. 11 a.m.

Arkansas at Texas, Noon

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon

Oklahoma at Texas A&M, 12:15 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 12:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 2 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

SEC Tournament Schedule

All times Central

At Lexington, Ky.

May 6

Game 1: No. 11 vs. No. 14, Noon (SEC Network)

Game 2: No 10 vs. No. 15 Kentucky, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 3: No. 12 vs. No. 13, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

May 7

Game 4: No. 6 vs. Game 1 winner, 10 a.m. (SEC Network)

Game 5: No. 7 vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 6: No. 5 vs. Game 3 winner 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 7: No. 8 vs. No. 9, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

May 8

Game 8: No. 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 10 a.m. (SEC Network)

Game 9: No. 2 vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10: No. 4 vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 11: No. 1 vs. Game 7 winner, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

May 9

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 10

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)