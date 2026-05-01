Second Game of Oklahoma-Texas A&M Series Postponed

The second game of Oklahoma's series against Texas A&M, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, has been postponed due to weather in the College Station, Texas, area.

Shortly after, it was announced the game would be rescheduled for 12:15 p.m. Saturday, with the final game of the series remaining on schedule for 4 p.m.

Due to weather, game two of the series will not be played this afternoon or tonight.



Stay tuned for updates on the schedule for the remainder of the series. pic.twitter.com/wlfGjGdQXj — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 1, 2026

Though rain is expected for the remainder of the day in College Station, the Saturday forecast in the area calls for mostly sunny skies.

The top-ranked Sooners dropped the series opener, 8-5, earlier Friday in the resumption of Thursday's suspended game.

Oklahoma needs one win in the series to clinch a share of the SEC regular-season title and earn the No. 1 seed in next week's SEC Tournament in Lexington, Ky.

The Sooners (46-7, 18-4 SEC) are just 0.5 games ahead of Alabama for the SEC lead after the Crimson Tide beat South Carolina 1-0 on Friday.

Oklahoma would win tiebreakers over both Alabama and Florida for the top seed in the SEC Tournament, but a three-game sweep at the hands of Texas A&M would keep them from being the top seed.

Sooners' freshman catcher Kendall Wells also remains one home run away from tying the NCAA single-season home run record, set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995.

Wells went 0 for 2 with two walks and two strikeouts in the series opener.

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She has gone back-to-back games without a home run.

Wells hasn't gone more than three games without a home run this season and has only gone that many games without going deep twice.

The schedule change in the series figures to make a difference in the Sooners' pitching plans for the remainder of the series.

Audrey Lowry started the series opener, working into the sixth — getting the first out after Friday's resumption of the series — before giving way to Miali Guachino.

After Guachino gave up the lead, the Sooners turned to Sydney Berzon and then freshman Berkley Zache to escape the inning.

Guachino figures to start at least one of the final two games, though Oklahoma has options for the other game with Lowry, Berzon and Allyssa Parker figuring to be the most likely options.

In addition to Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M, Tennessee also remains in play for a share of the conference title.

Florida is scheduled to play at Georgia at 5 p.m. Friday, while Tennessee plays at Missouri at 6 p.m.