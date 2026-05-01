Second Game of Oklahoma-Texas A&M Series Postponed
The second game of Oklahoma's series against Texas A&M, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, has been postponed due to weather in the College Station, Texas, area.
Shortly after, it was announced the game would be rescheduled for 12:15 p.m. Saturday, with the final game of the series remaining on schedule for 4 p.m.
Though rain is expected for the remainder of the day in College Station, the Saturday forecast in the area calls for mostly sunny skies.
The top-ranked Sooners dropped the series opener, 8-5, earlier Friday in the resumption of Thursday's suspended game.
Oklahoma needs one win in the series to clinch a share of the SEC regular-season title and earn the No. 1 seed in next week's SEC Tournament in Lexington, Ky.
The Sooners (46-7, 18-4 SEC) are just 0.5 games ahead of Alabama for the SEC lead after the Crimson Tide beat South Carolina 1-0 on Friday.
Oklahoma would win tiebreakers over both Alabama and Florida for the top seed in the SEC Tournament, but a three-game sweep at the hands of Texas A&M would keep them from being the top seed.
Sooners' freshman catcher Kendall Wells also remains one home run away from tying the NCAA single-season home run record, set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995.
Wells went 0 for 2 with two walks and two strikeouts in the series opener.
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She has gone back-to-back games without a home run.
Wells hasn't gone more than three games without a home run this season and has only gone that many games without going deep twice.
The schedule change in the series figures to make a difference in the Sooners' pitching plans for the remainder of the series.
Audrey Lowry started the series opener, working into the sixth — getting the first out after Friday's resumption of the series — before giving way to Miali Guachino.
After Guachino gave up the lead, the Sooners turned to Sydney Berzon and then freshman Berkley Zache to escape the inning.
Guachino figures to start at least one of the final two games, though Oklahoma has options for the other game with Lowry, Berzon and Allyssa Parker figuring to be the most likely options.
In addition to Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M, Tennessee also remains in play for a share of the conference title.
Florida is scheduled to play at Georgia at 5 p.m. Friday, while Tennessee plays at Missouri at 6 p.m.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.