Oklahoma P Jordy Bahl Named Freshman of the Year Finalist

It has been a dynamite start to the career for Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl.

Bahl, who has assumed the role as the Sooners No. 1 starting pitcher, has a 0.98 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 114 ⅔ innings pitched this season.

For her efforts, she was selected as one of 25 finalists for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday.

Bahl is the ninth Oklahoma player to make the initial cut to 25 players and extends the streak of OU having a finalist every season since 2015.

The Nebraska native is looking to become the fourth Sooner to win the honor, joining fellow victors Paige Parker (2015), Jocelyn Alo (2018) and Tiare Jennings (2021).

Should Bahl win, it would be the first time a program has won the award in back-to-back seasons after Jennings took it home a year ago.

In addition to the sparkling statistics, Bahl has also had several games of note this season including a perfect game, a no-hitter and a 16-strikeout performance throughout her stellar first campaign in Norman.

The list of finalists for the award will be cut to ten players on May 12, then three on May 26 before the winner is revealed on May 31.