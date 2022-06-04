Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Ride Explosive Fifth Inning to Beat Texas

Tiare Jennings' moonshot in the fifth inning put the exclamation point on a four-run inning to power the Sooners past the Longhorns.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s offense can only be contained for so long.

After Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini kept the Sooners relatively under wraps for four innings Saturday, OU finally found a major breakthrough.

Punctuated by a towering Tiare Jennings home run, the Sooners rode a four-run fifth inning to power past the Longhorns 7-2 at Hall of Fame Stadium.

The way the game started, it looked like the Oklahoma avalanche would come from the onset.

OU (56-2) needed just two batters to put a pair of runs on the board.

Jayda Coleman opened the game with a double, and Jocelyn Alo smacked a two-run home run to left field to put the Sooners in front in the first inning.

Texas (44-20-1) immediately responded, however, cutting the deficit in half in the bottom of the first.

Longhorn shortstop Alyssa Washington provided the scoring punch, as she ripped a screamer just past OU third baseman Jana Johns' glove to plate Mia Scott.

With the score at 2-1 in Oklahoma’s favor, both pitchers settled into the game.

Dolcini retired nine straight OU batters after surrendering the home run, and appeared to be putting in another gem of a performance against the explosive Oklahoma lineup.

Dolcini’s counterpart in the circle, OU’s Hope Trautwein, was steady as well.

After allowing the run in the first inning, no Texas baserunner reached second base off Trautwein until the sixth inning.

Oklahoma’s super senior was especially excellent with first base occupied, as the Longhorns hit a dismal 2-for-13 with runners aboard, essentially erasing the six hits and two walks Trautwein allowed.

But Dolcini’s fortunes changed in the fifth inning.

OU right fielder Rylie Boone led off the frame with a bunt single, and Johns immediately moved Boone over to second with a sacrifice bunt.

Coleman then returned for her second double of the game, bouncing the ball off the right field wall to plate Boone and add to the Sooner lead.

Alo then returned to further torment Dolcini.

The Sooner slugger ripped a single up the middle, and the throw to the plate was too slow for a play on Coleman. Oklahoma’s center fielder slid in safely at home, extending the advantage to 4-1.

Oklahoma’s offensive flurry had the crowd at Hall of Fame Stadium on their feet, and Texas head coach Mike White felt he had seen enough. White replaced Dolcini in the circle with true freshman Sophia Simpson, much to the joy of OU’s Jennings.

Last year’s NFCA Freshman of the Year then baptized Simpson to the Women’s College World Series environment, launching a towering two-run homer that nearly cleared the top rows of the left field bleachers, pushing the lead to 6-1.

In the bottom half of the inning, Trautwein was a fielding error away from retiring the Longhorns in order, ensuring the momentum stayed firmly in OU’s corner.

Alyssa Brito put the contest further out of reach, as her RBI single brought Alo home and put OU up 7-1 in the top of the seventh inning.

Longhorn second baseman Janae Jefferson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh for the final tally.

Trautwein closed out the win, completing seven innings of action.

Now 2-0 at the WCWS, Oklahoma will have Sunday off.

The Sooners wait for the losers bracket to work itself out, and they’ll return to action on Monday. From there, OU will just need one win to punch its ticket back to the championship series.

Oklahoma’s next game is Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

