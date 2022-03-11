Oklahoma Run Rules Baylor in Hawaii

Jocelyn Alo's home run chase continues, but this time she did get some pitches to hit and came through with some big RBIs as No. 1 OU improves to 17-0.

Jocelyn Alo’s epic home run chase went nowhere Thursday night in her return home to Hawaii, but this time it had nothing to do with opponents avoiding the strike zone.

Baylor coach Glenn Moore reportedly told OU’s Patty Gasso he had challenged his pitchers to try to get Alo out — but they couldn’t.

Although Alo didn’t knock one out of the park, she did have two hits, including a three-run double in the second inning of what turned into a 12-3 run-rule victory.

She finished the day 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Her double gave the Sooners a 5-0 lead.

Tiare Jennings went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run that put the Sooners up 8-0, and Taylon Snow smashed a three-run double off the wall in the fourth inning to wipe out a Baylor mini-rally and make it 11-3.

No. 1-ranked OU improved to 17-0, while the Bears dropped to 11-7.

OU grabbed an early lead as Lynnsie Elam’s RBI single in the second inning scored Grace Lyons for a 1-0 lead, and Mackenzie Donihoo’s bases-loaded walk ahead of Alo’s double put OU on top 2-0.

Freshman pitching sensation Jordy Bahl was called on to pinch-hit in the fifth, and with two runners on, she delivered an RBI single to center field that scored Alyssa Brito for a 12-3 lead.

OU starter Nicole May (6-0) was hot in the first two innings but ran into trouble in the third. Taylor Strain singled off May to score Ana Watson for the Bears' first run, and Edmond native Emily Hott tripled home Strain and then scored on a wild pitch. May gave up three earned runs on three hits and a walk with a hit batter while striking out two.

Hope Trautwein came on in relief and was perfect over the final two innings with four strikeouts.

Alo will have three more chances to break Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA home run record on her home soil. On Friday the Sooners play Cal at 7:30 p.m. CT before and host Hawaii at 10 p.m., and the trip concludes Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest vs. the Rainbow Wahine.