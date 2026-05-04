Oklahoma's Ailana Agbayani Drafted in the Third Round of the 2026 AUSL College Draft

Ailana Agbayani is headed to Chicago.

The Oklahoma second baseman was selected by the Chicago Bandits with the first pick of the third round of the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

Agbayani received an AUSL Golden Ticket on April 24 following the Sooners' 10-2 victory over Georgia.

The Golden Ticket meant that Agbayani was one of the 17 players picked in the draft, but she did not know which team selected her until Monday evening's draft show.

She will join legendary OU slugger Jocelyn Alo with the Bandits.

“It was really special,” Agbayani said after receiving her Golden Ticket last month. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. My teammates make me great. I felt so much of their love afterwards.”

Agbayani is in her second season with the Sooners after starting her career with BYU.

Last year, she hit .314 and made 61 starts while totaling eight doubles, a triple and four home runs. She finished the year with a .455 slugging percentage and she drew 30 walks and was hit eight times while striking out on 15 occasions.

As a senior, she’s batting .385 with six homers and four doubles, and she’s made 54 total appearances and started 53 of those games. Agbayani also enters the postseason with a .566 slugging percentage and she’s drawn 27 walks and been plunked five times while striking out 11 times.

"She was so emotional and just prideful that that means more to me than records or anything like that," OU coach Patty Gasso said after Agbayani received her Golden Ticket. "It's just knowing that we're going to be able to watch Ailana on TV as long as she wants to stay in the league.

"... She hustles, always, always. I never have to ever look twice at her. Quietly, humbly does her job and does it so well. She is just such a fun, exuberant, athletic player. She would be, if I'm a fan, maybe one of my favorite players."

Agbayani won't be the only Sooner who will continue her softball career this summer in the AUSL.

Three current OU contributors — Abby Dayton, Isabela Emerling and Sydney Berzon — were selected in the AUSL College Provisional Draft.

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The Oklahoma trio will be added to the AUSL reserve pool, which the league will pull from if a player has to miss time due to injury, national team duties or anything else.

Once called up to a roster, players in the reserve pool will have the opportunity to compete for a full-time roster spot in the AUSL.

The AUSL season gets underway on June 9, and the season will culminate at Davis Diamond in College Station in the Championship Series from July 25-27.