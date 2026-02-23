Oklahoma's Offense on Historic Pace in 2026

Patty Gasso knew Oklahoma’s lineup would be powerful in 2026.

But neither Gasso, Patty or assocaiate head coach and hitting coach JT, likely would have guessed just how impressive the lineup would be.

Sunday, the Sooners took things to the next level.

OU hammered seven home runs in its Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic finale against Washington, including a trio of bombs by junior star Ella Parker.

Oklahoma star Ella Parker hit three home runs against Washington on Sunday. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Parker is the second Sooner to log a three-home run game in 2026, as catcher Isabela Emerling has already accomplished the feat, and Chaney Helton’s homer a weekend ago meant that every OU batter who has logged an official at-bat has gone yard.

“The swings are good, and they’re powerful, and they’re smart,” Gasso said before the season got underway.

She was confident that returners like Gabbie Garcia, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Sydney Barker, Ailana Agbayani and Abby Dayton would all improve after working an additional year with JT Gasso.

“Our experience last year has really helped us learn about being better hitters,” Patty Gasso said.

But the Sooners’ freshmen have contributed to the hot start.

Kendall Wells leads the team currently with 10 homers, and newcomers Allyssa Parker and Kai Minor aren’t too far behind with six and three bombs, respectively.

Oklahoma is in a class of its own through the first three weeks of the season when it comes to power, but they’re also outpacing some of the historic Sooners’ offenses over the past five years.

Season Home Runs Through 15 Games Home Runs for Entire Season 2021 50 161 2022 40 155 2023 24 117 2024 26 122 2025 25 121 2026 56 TBD

OU’s 56 home runs through 15 games doubles the output from the past two years, as Oklahoma had 25 bombs through 15 games in 2025 and 26 homers through 15 games in 2024.

The Sooners are also far outpacing the 24 homers hit in 2023 through 15 games.

Two of the best offenses in the history of the sport were Gasso’s 2021 and 2022 teams.

The 2021 Sooners set a new single-season team home run record, as they belted 161 balls beyond the fence.

In 2022, OU took a small step back, hitting 155 home runs.

This season, the Sooners are ahead of those two lineups as well.

Read More Oklahoma Softball

Gasso’s 2022 offense had 40 homers to this point in the year, and the record-setting 2021 group had smashed 50 bombs.

Oklahoma has the depth to chase history again.

Eleven players have hit more than one home run already, and the Sooners will have an opportunity next weekend to put on a show for their home fans.

OU opens the 2026 Love’s Field slate with six games from Thursday through Sunday against Alabama State (three times), Sam Houston State (twice) and Southeastern Louisiana.

The strength of opposing pitching staffs will pick up considerably in SEC play compared to the Big 12 slates the Sooners played in 2021 and 2022, but OU has a golden chance to get out ahead of the 2021 and 2022 pace even further over the next two weekends.

Gasso’s pitching staff has battled inconsistency in Oklahoma’s first 15 games, but an offense that has the potential to set records can help buy enough time for Karlie Keeney and the Sooners’ arms to find the consistency necessary to make a deep run in Oklahoma City.