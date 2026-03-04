Oklahoma Buries North Texas With 10-Run Fourth Inning

Oklahoma buried North Texas in a fourth-inning avalanche on Tuesday night.

The Sooners scored 10 runs on nine hits, including a pair of home runs from Isabela Emerling, to break open the contest and ensure that OU’s trip to Denton would last only five innings.

Oklahoma won 16-4, which marked its 16th run-rule victory of the season.

The No. 6 Sooners (20-2) homered five times to bring their nation-leading total to 91.

Final Box Score | OU Stats

Kendall Wells needed just two pitches to put the Sooners on top.

Her 16th homer of the season was a two-out bomb in the first inning, meaning she’s over halfway to the NCAA freshman record of 30 home runs after just 22 games in 2026.

Another freshman inflicted damage in the second.

Kai Minor dropped a hit into shallow left field to lead the inning off, but North Texas’s Kaycee Slovak misplayed the ball off the bounce.

As Slovak scrambled into foul territory, Minor motored around the bases and slid into third for a triple. It was Minor’s second triple of the year, and it was immediately converted into a run courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Emerling, who started the night at first for OU.

The Sooners then put a pair of two-out baserunners on with an Ailana Agbayani walk and a Kasidi Pickering single, but Ella Parker grounded out to second base to end the threat. 2

OU stranded two more runners in the third inning before Emerling extended the lead further in the fourth.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

The senior crushed the first pitch she saw over the scoreboard in centerfield to put the Sooners on top 3-0.

Emerling’s homer opened the floodgates.

Sydney Barker singled, and Agbayani reached on an error to roll the lineup over.

Pickering singled through the right side to bring Barker home, then Ella Parker muscled a line drive over the fence in right field to give the Sooners a commanding 7-0 lead.

North Texas then opted to replace starter Britney Lewinski with Anneca Anderson, but the fresh arm did little to change the Mean Green’s fortunes.

Anderson had to face Wells first, an at-bat that ended in a walk, then Lexi McDaniel reached on a one-out single.

Emerling’s second at-bat of the fourth ended the same way as her first. She launched a three-run shot to bring her RBI total to five for the evening, and then Barker homered to go back-to-back with Emerling and extend Oklahoma’s advantage to 12-0.

Two more Sooners reached base, but Allyssa Parker eventually struck out to end the 10-run outburst in the fourth.

Emerling almost hit a third homer in the fifth.

Minor scored Abby Dayton with an RBI-single to bring Emerling back up to bat, and she rocketed a ball over the foul pole in left field.

Patty Gasso appealed to the third base umpire, but the warning shot was ultimately called foul. If the call had been overturned, it would have been Emerling's second three-homer outing of the season.

In the end, Emerling settled for a double and Barker singled in the ensuing at-bat to push the lead to 14-0.

Parker drove in two more runs with a single before the top of the fifth came to an end.

After the massive inning, Gasso sent Sydney Berzon in to relieve starter Miali Guachino.

Guachino pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and hitting one batter while firing a pair of strikeouts.

Berzon started hot with two strikeouts of her own in the fourth, but North Texas was able to get a handful of runs back in the bottom of the fifth.

Berzon allowed back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs, which was the first time all night North Texas put multiple runners on base in the same inning.

Ariah Mitchell drove in the Mean Green’s first run by hitting into a fielder’s choice. OU almost turned a double play to end the game, but Eva Daniels narrowly beat the throw to first to score another run.

Madison Conley then connected on a two-out homer to cut the deficit to 16-4.

Berzon finally induced a pop-up to close out the win. She gave up five hits total in the win.

The Sooners will return home this weekend for the Okana Invitational at Love’s Field.

OU’s first contest of the weekend will come against Louisiana on Friday at 6 p.m.