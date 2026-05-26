Oklahoma's Offseason Guide as the Sooners Look to Battle Back to the WCWS in 2027

Days after Sunday’s shocking loss to Mississippi State, Oklahoma will have to quickly shift to offseason mode.

The transfer portal officially opens on June 8, meaning key decisions will be made in the coming weeks to shape the Sooners’ roster for the 2027 season.

As is always the case with Patty Gasso at the helm, OU has plenty of talent on the way, but here is the state of the roster ahead of a crucial offseason.

The Departures

Oklahoma infielder Isabela Emerling hits a ball against Mississippi State in the Norman Super Regional. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Five veterans are departing, as they are out of eligibility following the 2026 season.

Associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha lost Kierston Deal and Sydney Berzon out of the bullpen, though Deal will be back next year to join the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Three spots will have to be filled in the lineup.

Abby Dayton will leave a hole in left field, and Ailana Agbayani and Isabela Emerling both graduate out of the infield.

Kasidi Pickering has one more year of eligibility remaining, and if she returns to Norman, she can slot back into her spot in left field for Dayton, but there will be some competition to get into Gasso’s infield.

Freshman Allyssa Parker will be involved in the battles at both first base and second base when she’s not pitching, and fellow freshman Lexi McDaniel also split time with Emerling at first.

As of the time of publishing, a trio of Sooners have declared their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Utility player Tia Milloy is headed for the portal, as are pitcher Berkley Zache and her sister Riley Zache.

The Newcomers

Oklahoma infielder Ori Mailo gets introduced before an NCAA Tournament contest at Love's Field. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s incoming recruiting class was rated as the No. 1 class in the country.

Infielder Ori Mailo, who was rated as the No. 4-overall player in the class by Softball America, enrolled early and redshirted in 2026, but she’ll quickly be joined by her five fellow signees.

Outfielder Payton Westra was ranked as the No. 2 player in the class, and OU also signed infielder Ki’ele Ho-Ching.

Rocha added a pair of top six pitchers in EK Smith and Edmond Memorial product Keegan Baker, as well as Malaya Majam-Finch.

Oklahoma will have some wiggle room on the roster to attack the portal, which will undoubtedly bring a handful of new faces as well.

Team Needs

Oklahoma pitching coach Jennifer Rocha talks to Miali Guachino and Kendall Wells during a Norman Super Regional contest against Mississippi State. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The top priority for the coaching staff will be to add an elite arm to the pitching staff.

Gasso declared OU’s pitching inconsistencies in 2026 were more about the confidence of her staff as opposed to the physical tools, but the Sooners will still want to add at least one veteran arm with ace potential.

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The battery will need another addition in a backup catcher.

Emerling’s departure means there is no obvious choice slated to return on the roster to back Kendall Wells up.

Beyond that, Gasso will likely want another veteran to compete for a starting spot in her infield.

Retention Targets

Oklahoma catcher Kendall Wells smiles after earning a walk in the NCAA Tournament. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

In the current era of the transfer portal, there seems to be a major shock or two in every sport.

Oklahoma will want to ensure that it is not caught flat-footed.

Retaining Wells, shortstop Gabbie Garcia and Pickering, Ella Parker and Kai Minor in the outfield would give OU a foundation to try and battle once again at the top of the SEC and to get back to the WCWS in Oklahoma City.