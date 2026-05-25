Oklahoma's Zache Sisters are Headed to the Transfer Portal
A second Oklahoma Sooner is entering the transfer portal.
Pitcher Berkley Zache announced she'll be looking for a new home in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.
"Thank you Sooner nation," she said. "I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
Zache joins utility player Tia Milloy, who also announced her intention to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on June 8.
Zache arrived in Norman to play alongside her sister, Riley, though Riley stepped away from the team before the 2026 season officially got underway to redshirt.
Zache made 14 appearances in relief as a freshman for the Sooners.
She finished the year with a 2.28 ERA, posting 14 strikeouts and seven walks while allowing 15 hits in 15 1/3 innings of work for associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha.
Zache only made three appearances once the Sooners got into SEC play, but she steadied things momentarily in OU's loss to Georgia in the SEC Tournament, and she also pitched twice in the NCAA Tournament.
Her first NCAA Tournament appearance came in Oklahoma's win over Binghamton in its first game of the NCAA Tournament. She allowed one hit and one walk in that outing.
She then got the ball in the Sooners' final game of the year against Mississippi State.
Zache was charged with one run on run hit in the 6-0 defeat to the Bulldogs, and she also issued one walk.
Riley Zache is also entering the transfer portal, she announced on X.
As it currently stands, the Sooners have three pitchers off the 2026 staff who will return in 2027.
Left-hander Audrey Lowry and right-hander Miali Guachino both have two years of eligibility remaining.
Lowry finished the year with a 2.70 ERA, and she led the staff with 132 innings pitched.
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Guachino closed the season with a 3.10 ERA and she 112 batters in 97 innings of action across 30 appearances.
Freshman Allyssa Parker can also return, and she will have three years of eligibility remaining. She did a bit of everything for the Sooners in 2026.
She played all throughout the infield, and she was settling into a role as a late-game option for Rocha out of the bullpen.
Parker ended her freshman campaign with a 3.73 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 45 innings across 20 appearances in the circle.
The Sooners also signed a trio of pitchers — Keegan Baker, Malaya Majam-Finch and Ella Kate Smith — who will join the program as freshmen in 2027.
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman