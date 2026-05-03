Oklahoma's Path to an SEC Tournament Crown is Littered With Familiar Faces

Oklahoma’s path to an SEC Tournament title is set.

The No. 1 Sooners clinched the 1-seed in Lexington, KY, with a pair of victories in College Station on Saturday.

As a top-four seed in the tournament, the Sooners earned two byes, and they will not start their run until Thursday.

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OU awaits the winner of Wednesday’s contest between 8-seeded LSU and 9-seeded Georgia.

The Sooners most recently clashed with the Bulldogs.

Oklahoma swept Georgia at Love’s Field last weekend. OU won the weekend opener 10-2 in six innings on April 24 before turning around and clinching the series with a 3-1 win on April 25.

Georgia pushed the Sooners in the finale, but OU rallied to win 6-5 on April 26.

LSU was able to win one game against Oklahoma in Baton Rouge.

The Sooners won that series opener 3-2 in eight innings on March 27 before falling to the Tigers 3-1 in the second game of the series. OU bounced back with an emphatic 8-4 victory in the finale on March 29, however, and the Sooners bounced LSU from last year’s SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals.

Georgia and LSU will play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on the SEC Network.

Oklahoma will meet the winner at 7 p.m. on Thursday in another game that will air on the SEC Network.

Should the Sooners emerge victorious, there are a handful of matchup possibilities.

Texas is the 4-seed in the tournament, so if things go chalk, the Red River Rivalry will play for a fourth time this season to send a team to Saturday’s SEC title game.

Tennessee is the 5-seed, and they would have to defeat the winner of 12-seeded South Carolina and 13-seeded Ole Miss before taking on the Longhorns.

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OU won the series against Texas and swept Ole Miss. The Sooners did not play either Tennessee or South Carolina in the regular season this year.

The semifinal is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday on ESPN, and Saturday’s championship game is slated to start at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Regardless of the outcomes at the SEC Tournament, the Sooners will hear their name called as one of the top 16 seeds on Selection Sunday.

Oklahoma will host an NCAA Regional at Love’s Field, and the Sooners hope to capture the top-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the SEC regular season crown.