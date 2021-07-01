Oklahoma Slugger Jocelyn Alo Sees 'Limitless' NIL Opportunities to Inspire Future Players

The Sooners' national home run queen plans to "make an even bigger impact" with her NIL earning potential.

Oklahoma softball queen Jocelyn Alo is ready to get paid — and so much more.

Alo, who led the nation in home runs and was the consensus national Player of the Year in powering OU to the national championship, announced her excitement Thursday over the NCAA’s sudden deregulation of student-athletes’ name, image and likeness rights.

“You have seen the hard work and dedication,” Alo wrote. “You have watched the record-setting home runs. You have witnessed the national championship.

“I am now excited to show you the true Jocelyn Alo.”

The timing couldn’t be better for Alo to take advantage of the new legislation, which allows college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. Alo, one of many heroes of the Sooners’ title run — and the one who set the single-season school record for home runs in mid-June — has never hotter. Possibilities are endless as athletes move forward into unprecedented territory.

“I am all encompassing, limitless and I can not wait to see what else the future has in store for me,” she wrote. “With NIL making an entrance into college sports, I plan to make an even bigger impact and utilize this platform to inspire future generations of girls to reach for the stars and become limitless too.”