Oklahoma Softball: Five Sooners Earn NFCA All-American Honors

OKLAHOMA CITY — Five Oklahoma Sooners earned First Team All-American honors on Wednesday.

Jocelyn Alo, Grace Lyons, Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman and Jordy Bahl all made the team, the NFCA announced ahead of the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

Alo and Jennings were both unanimous selection, marking the second straight season Jennings has been an unanimous First Team selection.

This is the first year Alo has been named an unanimous first teamer, as the super senior is in the midst of closing her career in style.

Alo ranks in the top two nationally in batting average, home runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage in a year where she stole all the headlines for breaking college softball’s career home run record.

It’s the second major honor is as many days for the Oklahoma star, as Alo took home her second straight USA Softball Player of the Year award on Tuesday night.

Lyons was named a First Team All-American for the first time in 2022 after being named a Second Team All-American last year.

One of the best shortstops in the country, Lyons recorded just six errors in the field all year, piling highlight after highlight in the middle of OU’s infield.

On top of her exploits in the field, Lyons also starred at the plate for the Sooners this year.

Lyons set career highs in batting average (.418), home runs (21), RBIs (62) and slugging percentage (.899) all while drawing 20 walks and only striking out 10 times.

Jennings built off her impressive freshman season with another great year the Sooners at second base.

The sophomore finished with a .385 batting average, launching 23 home runs while driving in 72 RBIs, which is tied with Alo for the second most in the country. Jennings also drew 38 walks while only striking out 12 times this season.

Always energetic, Coleman again put in an outstanding season for OU in center field.

Coleman finished second on the team with a .429 batting average, and enters the WCWS with 14 extra-base hits. She also ranks second on the team with 46 walks, and Coleman is third in the country with an on-base percentage of .659. Always a threat on the base paths, Coleman has converted 13-of-15 steal attempts, and she’s posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Fresh of taking home the NFCA Freshman of the Year award, Bahl rounded out OU’s selections.

The true freshman is fourth in the country with a 0.95 ERA, leading the way for Oklahoma’s pitching staff.

Bahl has struck out 199 batters, only surrendering 29 walks on the year.

The only thing left for the Sooners to win is another National Championship, and the path to defending their title will begin on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against Northwestern.

