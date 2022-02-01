Oklahoma Softball Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Sooners landed in the top spot in yet another preseason poll ahead of the 2022 season.

The preseason honors continue to roll in for Oklahoma softball.

In the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll, the Sooners were rated the unanimous No. 1 team in the country.

Previously, the Sooners were already picked first in the Big 12 preseason poll, and OU landed at the top spot in the USA Softball poll, also in unanimous fashion.

This is the third time in program history Oklahoma enters the year at No. 1 in the NFCA poll, having previously entered the year atop college softball in 2017 and 2018. The 2017 team also entered as unanimous No. 1 in the NFCA poll.

Additionally, the selection marks the 11th straight season the Sooners have started in the top 10 of the coaches poll, the longest such streak in the country.

Expectations are understandably sky high in Norman as OU returns the core of last year’s National Championship team.

Outfielder Nicole Mendes and pitchers Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile all graduated, but Patty Gasso hopes to fill those holes by bringing in transfer utility player Alyssa Brito from Oregon, former North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein and the No. 1-ranked player in the 2021 recruiting class in pitcher Jordyn Bahl.

On top of those additions, reigning USA Softball Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo returns to not only try and add another title to her OU legacy, but just eight home runs shy of Lauren Chamberlain’s career NCAA home run record.

Last year’s NFCA Freshman of the Year Tiare Jennings also returns, as well as fellow All-Americans Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman and Grace Lyons.

OU’s title defense gets rolling on Feb. 10, as the Sooners will head to the West Coast to start the season against UC Santa Barbara.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.