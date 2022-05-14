Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Lose Big 12 Championship to Oklahoma State

The Sooners and Cowgirls battled into extra innings, with Oklahoma State handing OU just their second loss of the season.

By Joe Buettner

Bedlam softball’s fourth installment this season didn’t skimp on any dramatics, including ESPN's broadcast going out as soon as the eighth inning started.



Oklahoma and Oklahoma State battled to extra innings, but one week after the Sooners swept the Cowgirls to end the regular season, it was Oklahoma State that finally prevailed 4-3 in eight frames on Saturday.

The victory provided Oklahoma State with the program’s first Big 12 tournament championship and ended OU’s streak of four consecutive Big 12 tournament titles.

The top-ranked Sooners will enter the postseason at 49-2.

The loss, which came in front of a record-breaking Big 12 Softball Tournament Championship Game crowd of 5,410, isn’t likely to hurt the Sooners’ postseason plans.

OU is still in line to be the top overall seed in this year’s tournament and host through the Super Regional round. The win does enhance Oklahoma State’s odds, however, to lock up a top-8 national seed, which would guarantee it hosting its regional and potential Super Regional series in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State pitcher Morgan Day secured the win, allowing three hits and one run in five innings. OU's Hope Trautwein picked up her first loss of the season, allowing five hits and two runs after entering late for starter Nicole May, who struck out three and allowed three hits and two runs.

OU freshman Jordy Bahl, who recently earned Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, was not available due to arm soreness. OU coach Patty Gasso said she expects Bahl to return for the NCAA tournament during an in-game interview with ESPN.

The Sooners' offense, which was out-hit seven to eight and left seven stranded on Saturday, struck first in the third frame with sophomore Tiare Jennings’ RBI single that plated Hannah Coor. The Sooners then added another run, thanks to an Oklahoma State error that scored Jennings.

The Cowgirls rallied in the top of the fourth, plating their first run of the day on an RBI single from Hayley Busby and tied it with Taylor Tuck's sacrifice fly that scored Miranda Elish.

Oklahoma State took its first lead of the day in the top of the fifth, using an RBI bunt from Chyenne Factor to plate Chelsea Alexander. OU's Jocelyn Alo erased the margin in the bottom half of the inning, sending a solo shot to left field.

The home run marked Alo’s 25th of the season and 113th of her career.

The Cowgirls regained their advantage on a bases-loaded walk, but the Sooners were unable to respond in the bottom half of the frame.

Despite the loss, Alo, Trautwein, Rylie Boone, Lynnsie Elam and Grace Lyons all represented OU on the 2022 Big 12 softball All-Tournament team. Oklahoma State's Day earned Most Outstanding Player honors.

OU will now turn its attention to the NCAA tournament, which begins next weekend with regional play. The Sooners will learn their postseason destination during Sunday’s selection show, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on ESPN2.