Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Show no Signs of Slump, Run Rule Wichita State 10-1

Grace Lyons launched three home runs to help fuel the Sooners to their 25th run rule victory on the season.

NORMAN — Oklahoma notched its second straight walk-off win, but under very difference circumstances on Tuesday night.

After late game heroics lifted OU past the Baylor Bears on Sunday, the No. 1-ranked Sooners got a game-ending home run from Grace Lyons to run rule the Wichita State Shockers at Marita Hynes Field.

Lyons launched three home runs in the 10-1 win, and the victory was the 25th run rule win of the season for Oklahoma (30-0) as the Sooners battled gusting winds to overpower the Shockers (17-10).

Patty Gasso’s offense shook off any suggestions of a slump, registering 10 hits as the bats got back on track against a dangerous Wichita State offense.

But the Sooners would again fall behind first.

Sydney McKinney, the nation’s leader in batting average, led the game off with a single in the top of the first inning for the Shockers before a couple of errors allowed her to score.

First, OU catcher Kinzie Hansen was unable to wrangle in a pitch from Jordy Bahl, allowing McKinney to take second base.

Bahl then fired back by striking out two straight Wichita State batters before a throwing error would allow McKinney to score.

Lyons successfully fielded Neleigh Herring’s hard-hit ball, but the Sooner shortstop put the ball into the dirt, and first baseman Lynssie Elam was unable to snag the throw. McKinney came home safely, putting the Shockers up 1-0 headed into the bottom of the first inning.

The Shocker lead didn’t last long.

Tiare Jennings picked up right where she left off on Sunday, poking a two-strike offering over the wall in right field. Making amends for her error in the field, Lyons followed up Jennings’ bomb with a solo home run of her own two batters later to put OU back up 2-1 by the end of the first inning.

OU took a short reprieve before dealing more damage in the bottom of the third inning.

With Taylon Snow and Jayda Coleman already on base, Kinzie Hansen flied out to centerfield, but pushed the ball far enough for Snow to tag up and score.

Rylie Boone then walked, clearing the path for Jennings to drive in her second and third RBIs of the evening with a two-out double.

Jocelyn Alo and Jennings traded places when the NCAA career home run leader hit an RBI double of her own, and then Lyons launched her second homer of the day to cap off the six-run inning and put the Sooners up 8-1.

Lyons put the cherry on top of her dominant showing with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the contest.

Bahl continued to dominate while her offense gave her plenty of run support. Shaking off the unearned run that crossed home plate in the first inning, the true freshman struck out 11 Shocker batters and only allowed three hits in the win. Her outing in the circle was even more impressive considering Wichita State’s offense entered the game hitting the second most home runs per game, only trailing Oklahoma.

The win extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 32 games.

Despite opening Big 12 play last weekend, the Sooners return to non-conference action this weekend.

Oklahoma will welcome the UAB Blazers to Marita Hynes Field for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday. First pitch between the Sooners and the Blazers on Friday night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

