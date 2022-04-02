Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Start Weekend With Run Rule Victory Over UAB

OU notched its 26th run rule victory of the season on Friday night behind a steady offensive performance.

NORMAN — The No. 1-ranked Sooners kept their perfect season rolling on Friday night.

Oklahoma opened its two-game set against the UAB Blazers with an 11-1 run-rule victory in five innings at Marita Hynes Field.

The win was the 26th via run rule for OU (31-0), and dropped UAB to 20-12.

Though the Sooners rolled to another victory, they didn’t put in the clean performance Patty Gasso said she wanted out of the team after their mid-week victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

Oklahoma committed a pair of fielding errors, though the Sooners did hit 4-of-6 with runners in scoring position, an improvement from the win over the Shockers.

The Sooners started things off on the front foot, however.

Jayda Coleman opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning.

Capitalizing on a leadoff walk from Taylon Snow, Coleman turned on the second pitch she saw, blasting a two-run home run over the batter’s eye in center field to put the Sooners up 2-0.

But the Blazers fired back in the next frame.

Tyler Armistead led off the third inning with a double that just tucked into fair play up the third-base line.

She was able to to advance to third on a throwing error from Sooner third baseman Jana Johns, as Johns’ throw across the diamond pulled Snow off the bag into a collision with the Blazer baserunner.

Snow had to exit the game and was taken to the locker room after spending a brief moment on the ground getting examined by OU’s athletic trainer.

That brought UAB’s Lilly Crowe up to the plate with just one out, and she dribbled a ball up the middle into a fielder’s choice. The Sooners got the out at second, but were unable to turn the double play, which brought Armistead across home plate to cut the lead to 2-1.

Bahl limited the damage to just one run, and Jocelyn Alo extended the advantage to two runs once again in the bottom of the third.

Alo led off with a solo home run, launching her 104th career bomb.

The Hawaiian slugger scored another run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Tiare Jennings loaded the bases for Alo with a two-out single, and UAB pitcher Sarah Cespedes plunked Alo on on her full-count offering.

Oklahoma went up 5-1 after Grace Lyons was handed a free base due to catcher interference in the ensuing at-bat.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Sooners took advantage of a pair of free bases.

Coleman was hit by a pitch to hand OU its first base runner of the inning, and after Kinzie Hansen reached on an error, Johns drew a walk to load the bases.

Rylie Boone took advantage of the situation, singling through the left side to plate Coleman and Hansen and push the lead to 7-1.

Two batters later, Alo walked to load the bases for Lyons, who ended the contest with a walk-off grand slam.

Oklahoma will have a chance to sweep the Blazers on Saturday, as the two teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the final game of the weekend.

