Oklahoma Sweeps Big 12 Softball Awards

Freshman Jordy Bahl and senior Jana Johns were named Big 12 pitcher and player of the week after No. 1-ranked OU stayed undefeated at the Mary Nutter Classic.

Hard to be better than perfect.

Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl was accorded Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors this week after her perfect game Friday against Cal State Fullerton.

Senior third baseman Jana Johns was named Big 12 Player of the Week as No. 1-ranked OU swept this week’s Big 12 awards after improving to 15-0 with a 5-0 showing at the Mary Nutter Classic in Palm Springs, CA.

Jordy Bahl Josh Gateley/OU Athletics

Bahl, a freshman from Papillion, NE, earned her second conference pitcher of the week award after becoming the first Sooner freshman since 2015 to pitch a perfect game. She struck out 11 Titans, then went a season-high 8 1/3 innings against No. 17-ranked Tennessee and struck out a career-high 16 as she started and closed against the Vols, with a brief relief appearance by Nicole May in between. Bahl even finished the weekend with a three-inning relief appearance against Utah in which she allowed no walks and no hits in a 2-1 extra-inning victory.

Jana Johns Ty Russell / OU Athletics

While the softball world was hoping to see Jocelyn Alo set the new NCAA record for career home runs, it was Johns who led the Sooners offensively. Johns hit four home runs in five games and delivered nine RBIs with two out. The senior from Calhoun, GA, a 2020 transfer from South Carolina, hit two bombs a 9-8 victory over the Vols and finished the weekend with a .556 on-base percentage an a 1.357 slugging percentage.

In the Big 12’s first three weeks of play, OU has now won three player of the week awards and three pitcher of the week awards.