Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl Lands Big 12 Honor

The OU freshman collected her third conference pitcher of the week award.

Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl continued her assault on college softball over the weekend and was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season.

Bahl, a freshman from Papillion, NE, picked up two wins in the circle (15-1 over Indiana, 20-0 over Iowa) and threw  her second career individual no-hitter on Sunday against the Hawkeyes.

Bahl struck out eight Iowa batters and surrendered just two walks. 

In her three appearances, Bahl struck out 18 batters and allowed just one run on three hits and two walks. 

Opponents batted just .081 last week against the Sooner right-hander.

