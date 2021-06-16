Oklahoma's Softball Championship Nominated for 'Best Team' ESPY

OU set multiple all-time records in dominating this year's field, but is up against some stiff competition.

Oklahoma’s memorable national championship softball season is being recognized by ESPN’s ESPY Awards.

The Sooners are among this year’s nominees for “Best Team” and fans can cast their vote.

OU went 56-4 this season and won the program’s fifth national title with a record-setting offense and championship pitching.

The Sooners set all-time NCAA records for home runs, home runs per game, total runs scored and more, and also brought home the national player of the year (Jocelyn Alo) and national freshman of the year (Tiare Jennings), and former All-American Giselle Juarez sealed the crown with back-to-back complete game pitching performances against Florida State in the WCWS Championship Series.

OU is up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Stanford women’s basketball team, the Baylor men’s basketball team, the Alabama football team, and the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

This year’s ESPY’s will be televised on July 10 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.