Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings Named D1 Softball Rookie of the Year

OU's super freshman led the nation in doubles and ranked second behind teammate Jocelyn Alo with 27 home runs.
Oklahoma freshman Tiare Jennings was named Rookie of the Year by D1 Softball.

Jennings was the third Sooner award winner, joining Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo and Catcher of the Year Kinzie Hansen.

Tiare Jennings

Jennings led the Sooners with 92 RBIs and a school record 25 doubles, and was second on the team (and second nationally) with 27 home runs, a .462 batting average and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE AT D1 SOFTBALL

She homered in her first collegiate at-bat and hit three home runs in her first college softball game for the Sooners and delivered numerous clutch plays in the Women’s College World Series as OU won its fifth national championship.

“Jennings would have led the nation in slugging percentage (1.000) in two of the past six seasons,” D1 Softball writes. “She would have led the nation in RBIs (92) in each of the past seven seasons. Total bases? She would have led Division I in those in each of the past 13 seasons. Not led among freshmen, mind you. Led the nation. Everyone.”

