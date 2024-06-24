All Sooners

OU Softball: Alynah Torres Signs With OKC Spark

The Sooners softball alumna was an instrumental piece of back-to-back title runs in 2023 and 2024.

Bryce McKinnis

Oklahoma's Alynah Torres (40) gestures next to Texas' Leighann Goode (43) after reaching second base during the Big 12 Tournament championship game on May 11, 2024.
Oklahoma's Alynah Torres (40) gestures next to Texas' Leighann Goode (43) after reaching second base during the Big 12 Tournament championship game on May 11, 2024. / Bryan Terry / USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Alynah Torres supporters won't have to travel far to support her continuing softball career.

The former Oklahoma Sooners utility player, who started 47 games this spring and was twice a national champion with OU, has signed a contract to play with the Oklahoma City Spark for the 2024 season, the team announced via Twitter on Monday.

The Spark's home-opener against Great Britain at Devon Park — where Torres won 23 games in 24 tries during her collegiate career — is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Torres batted .331 with a .993 fielding percentage as the Sooners claimed their fourth national championship in-a-row while recording 42 hits and 46 RBI.

Torres started 43 games in 2023 and fielded a perfect 1.000 while batting .350 after transferring from Arizona State, where she played from 2020-22. The Glendale, Ariz. native led a stellar prep career at Cactus High School. She was a four-time All-Arizona player.

Former Sooner teammates Rylie Boone, Jayda Coleman and Kinzie Hansen each made their Spark debuts at the Coca-Cola Scenic City Pro Cup in Chattanooga, Tenn. last week.

Published
Bryce McKinnis

BRYCE MCKINNIS

