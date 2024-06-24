OU Softball: Alynah Torres Signs With OKC Spark
OKLAHOMA CITY — Alynah Torres supporters won't have to travel far to support her continuing softball career.
The former Oklahoma Sooners utility player, who started 47 games this spring and was twice a national champion with OU, has signed a contract to play with the Oklahoma City Spark for the 2024 season, the team announced via Twitter on Monday.
The Spark's home-opener against Great Britain at Devon Park — where Torres won 23 games in 24 tries during her collegiate career — is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Torres batted .331 with a .993 fielding percentage as the Sooners claimed their fourth national championship in-a-row while recording 42 hits and 46 RBI.
Torres started 43 games in 2023 and fielded a perfect 1.000 while batting .350 after transferring from Arizona State, where she played from 2020-22. The Glendale, Ariz. native led a stellar prep career at Cactus High School. She was a four-time All-Arizona player.
Former Sooner teammates Rylie Boone, Jayda Coleman and Kinzie Hansen each made their Spark debuts at the Coca-Cola Scenic City Pro Cup in Chattanooga, Tenn. last week.