OU Softball: Freshman Audrey Lowry Stars as Oklahoma Sweeps South Carolina
NORMAN — In a stark contrast with the first two games of the series, Oklahoma outlasted South Carolina in a pitcher’s duel to notch its first SEC sweep.
Left-hander Audrey Lowry got the start in the circle for the Sooners, and she frustrated a Gamecock lineup that had totaled 18 runs in the two previous games against OU.
The freshman pitcher gave up just three hits, but she had to work around traffic to close out the win in the seventh.
First baseman Cydney Sanders committed an error to give South Carolina a leadoff runner in the seventh, but Lowry quickly bounced back.
She induced a grounder up the middle that was quickly turned into a double play by OU shortstop Gabbie Garcia.
Lowry then got one final chopper in the infield to secure a 2-1 victory, the second of the day at Love’s Field on Sunday.
No. 2 Oklahoma moved to 23-0 with the weekend’s victories, while the No. 11-ranked Gamecocks fell to 20-3 in their first trip to Love’s Field.
Intelligent baserunning put the Sooners up in the first inning.
OU outfielder Kasidi Pickering went from first to third off Nelly McEnroe-Marinas’ single, and she initially looked content to set up shop 60 feet from the plate.
But South Carolina right fielder Abigail Knight bobbled the ball and then relayed it back to second. Those delays were enough for Pickering to decide to dash toward the plate, and she beat the eventual throw to the catcher to open the scoring.
Then shortstop Garcia laid down a surprise bunt, and Gamecock third baseman Ella Chancey overthrew first, sending the ball dribbling up the foul line past the base. McEnroe-Marinas needed no other nudge, and she rounded third to score as OU took a 2-0 lead into the second.
Lowry continued to roll, allowing just one hit in the second and again going three up, three down in the third before Arianna Rodi went to work in the fourth.
The South Carolina first baseman took Lowry deep to pull one back for the Gamecocks.
After pouncing on every possible advantage in the first, Oklahoma’s offense went quiet.
Right-hander Jori Heard retired 13 consecutive Sooners to keep the game zipping along.
OU finally got another baserunner in the sixth as Maya Bland drew a walk to start the bottom half of the inning.
Ella Parker followed with another walk, but the Sooners were unable to add any insurance runs and Lowry returned to the circle to protect the 2-1 lead in the seventh.
Lowry allowed three total hits while surrendering no walks and one hit batter, and she also struck out two of the 25 batters she faced.
Oklahoma will now prepare to spend the next week on the road.
The Sooners take on Tulsa in a mid-week battle on Wednesday at TU before heading east to take on No. 10 Arkansas in SEC play next weekend.