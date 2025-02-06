OU Softball: How to Watch This Week's Games
Patty Gasso's Oklahoma softball squad opens the season ranked No. 3 in the nation, and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference.
Of course, the Sooners are more focused on No. 5. That is, a fifth consecutive national championship.
No team had ever won four in a row until Gasso's magical 2024 senior class pulled it off last June.
But this is a rebuilding year for Gasso and the Sooners, and now they're both the hunted and the hunter.
OU opens the season this evening on the West Coast with a doubleheader against Cal State Northridge and San Diego State, followed by two more Friday against Cal Baptist and Cal State Fullerton, with more games Saturday and Sunday against Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State.
Here is this week's schedule, with opponents, start times and TV networks:
How to watch OU softball
- Thursday vs. Cal State Northridge: 5:30 p.m., SoonerSports TV
- Thursday vs. San Diego State: 8 p.m., Mountain West Network
- Friday vs. California Baptist: 3 p.m., SoonersSports TV
- Friday vs. Cal State Fullerton: 8 p.m., ESPN+
- Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount: 5 p.m., ESPN+
- Sunday vs. Long Beach State: 1 p.m., ESPN+