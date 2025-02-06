OU Softball: Oklahoma Building on New Identity in Today's Season Debut
Finally, the softball season is here.
Patty Gasso’s No. 3-ranked Sooners begin the process of officially breaking in a host of new faces in live action on Thursday with a pair of games in California.
Up first, Oklahoma takes on Cal State Northridge and San Diego State, which serves as the debut for a team that she has continually said will have a new feel this season.
OU will still hit home runs, but the Sooners are expected to be more athletic on the basepaths, putting pressure on opposing pitchers and defenses by swiping extra bags and simply putting the ball in play.
How to Watch Oklahoma Softball's Opening Weekend
- Thursday vs. Cal State Northridge: 5:30 p.m., SoonerSports TV
- Thursday vs. San Diego State: 8 p.m., Mountain West Network
- Friday vs. California Baptist: 3 p.m., SoonersSports TV
- Friday vs. Cal State Fullerton: 8 p.m., ESPN+
- Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount: 5 p.m., ESPN+
- Sunday vs. Long Beach State: 1 p.m., ESPN+
Putting on an Oklahoma uniform for the first time can be daunting for transfers and freshmen alike, but Gasso hopes to just get everyone acclimated and focused on taking the game on play at a time this weekend.
“If you could imagine coming in as a freshman and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this team has won four national championships, so what is my job? To win them a fifth.’ That's not what we're asking for, but it's just a common feel for them,” Gasso said. “And if we can just get them to settle in and not worry about the outcomes but really about the process of learning and together and those kinds of tough situations, fighting through them, you'll start to see us rise.
“And I'm really excited for you all to watch what this might look like, because I'm very excited to see it.”
After the two-game set in San Diego, Gasso takes the team to Fullerton on Friday for a pair of games before closing the weekend in Los Angeles.
The slate is not only designed to challenge the team on the field, but to force the team to play through the kind of physical toll that a deep postseason run will take.
All the travel will serve as a good chance for the team to bond, as it's the first real time Gasso has taken her new group in the road.
"We have a lot of bus rides this first weekend. And bus rides are where you connect,” Gasso said. “If you've ever been on a team, if your bus is quiet, then you got a problem. If your bus is rocking, then good things are going on. If there's a lot of laughter.
“… But as long as there is energy and fun at times, you know they are connecting. What is important is that individuals don't show their frustration because maybe they're not getting what they want or they're not in the lineup as much. They — I still need to see and feel good teammates. Good, like, for the team versus for self. And not everybody's going to get probably what they want. But that's part of being a team. And that's where the captains step in and recognize those things.”
Gasso will undoubtedly tinker with her lineup throughout the non-conference slate, but the opening six games gives the newly minted Team USA coach ample time to mix and match her new pieces all over the field.
“I definitely feel I'm gonna be doing that,” Gasso said. “I think we have a good opportunity to bring in, like a second crew, to come in, maybe defensively in the outfield or defensively in the infield.
“… So there's lots of opportunity. I just really want to give everybody a feel for what this feels like. We're going to take in every game. We're going to really break it down, understand it. … The early preseason is going to be probably the most important part of our season. Because if we aren't ready going into the SEC, it's too late to try to get ready.”
Those preparations will start against Cal State Northridge at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the night’s second contest against San Diego State is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.