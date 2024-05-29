OU Softball: How 'Uncomfortable' Moments Have Propelled Oklahoma P Kelly Maxwell
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kelly Maxwell has been on this stage before.
She starred for Oklahoma State in the Women’s College World Series. Maxwell took the circle each of the last three years for the Cowgirls.
Through her career, she’s logged 28 1/3 innings at the WCWS, striking out 48 batters while allowing 12 earned runs on 20 hits and issuing 24 walks.
The fifth-year left-hander will finish her career in at Devon Park, formerly USA Hall of Fame Stadium, in Oklahoma City for Oklahoma.
Even a player as seasoned as Maxwell can still learn, however, which is something she had to experience last week.
The 2-seeded Sooners knocked 15-seeded Florida State out of the NCAA Tournament in Super Regional action at Love’s Field last Thursday and Friday, but Maxwell had to battle for her win in the first game of the series.
She issued a season-high six walks in the 11-3 win that OU closed out in five innings, but Maxwell was still able to ensure the Seminoles never truly threatened to take the game in Norman.
As she’s about to step back into the WCWS crucible, one where the Sooners have a chance to become the first team at the highest level of collegiate softball to win back-to-back-to-back-to-back titles, the veteran is determined to learn from her battle against Florida State.
“It was good for me to kind of go through that,” Maxwell said during WCWS Media Day on Wednesday. “You don't want to be comfortable all the time. It's good.
“You learn your best from whenever you're uncomfortable… I've worked hard this week on just getting back.”
Oklahoma has a deep pitching staff.
Senior right-hander Nicole May has been with Patty Gasso and the Sooners every step of the way since her arrival in 2021, and she also brings a mountain of experience on the sport’s biggest stage.
Sophomore Kierston Deal took a major step forward this year, and Gasso has leaned on Liberty transfer Karlie Keeney to come out of the bullpen all season.
But Gasso needed Maxwell to pitch through the stress of last week’s Super Regional.
“The message (to Maxwell was) fight through it,” Gasso said after the win against Florida State. “Because you're gonna have to learn… If we get to the World Series, you've got to fight through really tough times.”
There are no more if’s.
The Sooners are back in Oklahoma City.
And even though they aren’t the top-overall seed, an honor that belongs to Texas, Oklahoma is still the team everyone is fighting to upend at the top of the sport.
OU will open the WCWS against Duke at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Blue Devils dropped their first game of the year to Oklahoma in Mexico, and they’ll be focused on upsetting the defending champions with thousands of Sooners in the stands.
Maxwell has gotten the first call from Gasso since Big 12 play began.
If that trend continues, she’ll have to put the walks she allowed against Florida State behind her to attack an excellent Duke lineup to set Oklahoma off on the right track with a Game 1 win.
“You can't dwell on (the last outing) too much,” Maxwell said. “I think just being in this moment, using my experience being here before, just really relying on my team to have my back defensively, the pitching staff.
“We're all going to maximize our roles… Just being able to rely on each other in this moment and know we're here for a reason and we're going to be present.”