Oklahoma to Host Highly Touted Wide Receiver Prospect for Visit, per Report

Oklahoma recently joined the race for Class of 2027 athlete Lawrence Britt, and the Sooners have evidently already made an impression on him.

Britt, a consensus 4-star recruit from Memphis, TN, will take a visit to Oklahoma during the spring, per Tom Loy of 247Sports.

Top100 two-way ATH Lawrence Britt, one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 class, has lined up some key spring visits.



He spoke about each top contender with 247Sports.



VIP Story: https://t.co/YTy9Augrzi@247Sports / @Certified_LB1 / @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/izcDUhftdf — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 23, 2026

Loy reported that Britt will take visits to eight other programs in addition to the Sooners: Clemson, Florida, Missouri, Memphis, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas. Britt has yet to confirm the date of his Oklahoma visit, per Loy.

Britt is ranked as the No. 53 overall player and the No. 4 athlete in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-1 and 172 pounds

Oklahoma offered Britt on Jan. 30, when OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones visited him at the prospect’s high school (Lausanne Collegiate School).

As a junior at Lausanne Collegiate School, Britt primarily played wide receiver and finished the season with 44 receptions for 696 yards and 12 touchdowns. Britt also rushed for 299 yards and five touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass and logged an interception while playing defensive back.

In addition to his impressive high school stats, Britt recently competed at the Under Armour All-America game, which annually features the nation’s top high school junior and senior football players.

Missouri has been active in Britt’s recruitment.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz visited Britt at his school on Jan. 30, just a day before he took an unofficial visit to Mizzou. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals recorded an expert prediction for Britt to pledge with the Tigers earlier in February.

During the fall, Britt took unofficial visits to Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in addition to a Missouri unofficial visit. Before that, he participated in camps at Florida and Florida State.

Though other programs have been in pursuit of Britt for longer, it’s notable that the prospect has already scheduled a visit to OU only a few weeks after earning an offer.

Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports with 13 commits. Seven of OU’s pledges are graded as 4-star prospects or better by the outlet.

The Sooners saw seven of their 2027 commits included in the latest Rivals 300, released Monday. Fort Gibson, OK, offensive lineman Cooper Hackett is the top prospect, per those rankings, at No. 6 overall.

OU will open its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5. The Sooners are looking to build on their 2025 season in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.