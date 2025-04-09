OU Softball: Intense Bedlam Battle Kicks Off Massive Week for No. 2 Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bedlam will provide crucial experience for Oklahoma’s new faces on Wednesday.
The 179th meeting between the Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls will be the first with OU in the SEC, but the atmosphere at Devon Park is expected to be as electric as ever when the two in-state powers meet.
“I’m really excited for our team to feel the energy at the Hall of Fame Stadium,” OU coach Patty Gasso said on Tuesday. “It will feel like a World Series game and that’s something we need to keep feeling because three-fourths of our team has not felt that before.”
None of the talented freshmen for the No. 2-ranked Sooners have experienced a packed house in Oklahoma City before, nor have a majority of the Oklahoma transfers.
Outfielder Abigale Dayton helped take Utah to the 2023 Women’s College World Series, but otherwise the transfers will also get their first taste of the sport’s premier venue.
And while Oklahoma lost plenty of experience in big moments at Devon Park, the class that graduated out was still able to pass down key advice to OU’s next generation of leaders.
“They said get your 10 seconds in and put it in your back pocket,” sophomore slugger Ella Parker said. “Just play every game like it's another softball game, but just being able to take those 10 seconds were really, really cool. I've dreamed about playing here since I was a little girl.”
Sophomore outfielder Kasidi Pickering said she got similar advice from last year’s seniors.
"I remember the seniors last year were like, 'When you get on the field, look around. Take a deep breath. Soak it all in. Acknowledge how good it is, but then it's still just a field that we have to play on,’” she said. “So just having to teach them that same thing. These people are here for you, not against you."
Wednesday will offer many Sooners their first taste of Beldam, too.
Oklahoma (34-3) opens a massive week against the No. 17-ranked Cowgirls (23-11) before hitting the road to tangle with No. 23 Alabama (28-15) this weekend.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State
- Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Channel: ESPN2
Oklahoma State’s offense hasn’t been as explosive as years past — the Cowgirls rank 119th national in runs per game (5.03) and 56th in team batting average (.311) — but Kenny Gajewski’s squad always bring high levels of intensity and emotion to their battles with OU.
OSU does have one of the nation’s best pitchers, transfer Ruby Meylan, who ranks 10th in ERA (1.32).
The Cowgirls enter the week fresh off a Big 12 series loss to No. 13 Arizona, but Gasso knows that Oklahoma will get OSU’s best shot on Wednesday.
“One of the better pitchers in the country no doubt,” Gasso said. “Hard thrower, fast. They’re fast. They’re good base runners they move very quickly. They’re pretty salty throughout. They can lay down a bunt at anytime. They’ve got good swings, they hit hard, they play good defense.”
First pitch between the Sooners and the Cowgirls is slated for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
“They’re better than what their record shows, I do know that,” Gasso said. “I’ve known that program since I got here so you get to hear about it, you get to see them and they’re very-very good.”