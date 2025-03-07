OU Softball: No. 2 Oklahoma 'Ready' to Open 'Tough' SEC Slate Against No. 11 South Carolina
NORMAN — The next phase of Oklahoma’s season starts on Friday.
Patty Gasso’s No. 2-ranked Sooners will open SEC play for the first time at Love’s Field by welcoming in the No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks for a three-game set.
OU (19-0) has calmly navigated the first month of its season, while the Gamecocks (20-0) have been one of the surprises of the season.
South Carolina swept No. 14 Duke last weekend, proving it can win a big series on the road.
“Our numbers are really similar, eerily similar,” Gasso said during her weekly press conference on Tuesday. “They had a big weekend and they got just an all around good game, Good hitters, good defense. Our numbers, like I said, are very similar. They're well coached.”
And the Gamecocks are led by a familiar face.
Former Sooner Quincee Lilio paces all South Carolina hitters with a .583 batting average, driving in 19 runs and drawing 21 walks to just one strikeout.
Lilio was a popular member of the clubhouse during her time in Norman, and Gasso beamed on Tuesday when asked about her former player.
How to Watch No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 South Carolina
- Game 1: Friday at Love's Field, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+
- Game 2: Saturday at Love's Field, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
- Game 3: Sunday at Love's Field, 1:30 p.m., SEC Network
“I'm really happy for her. I really enjoyed Q a lot here and I was so grateful for her loyalty to the program,” Gasso said. “I wasn't surprised that she was ready to do this. When COVID came, there was a pocket full of athletes that were just at the wrong place, wrong time. She was one of them. She had to play behind some of the best players that have ever played in this program.
“She was always hustling and always practicing hard. I'm really happy for her. I'm sorry it didn't work out the way I wanted it to and she wanted it to, but as long as she's getting what she wants out of her career, that's important.”
South Carolina’s lineup doesn’t rely on the long ball.
Arianna Rodi leads the team with nine long balls, but as a group they’ve only hit 19 through 20 games. Instead, the Gamecocks draw walks and pressure defenses on the basepaths.
South Carolina has drawn 113 free passes through 20 games, while OU’s pitching staff has combined to allow just 18 walks in 19 contests.
The pitching staff’s ability to limit free bases and trust the defense behind them has Gasso confident that they’re ready to take on improved competition in SEC play.
“Their numbers are showing it. Our wins, We’re undefeated,” Gasso said. “… (Pitching coach) Jen Rocha has been a master of who and when, and that’s been really important. Giving different looks and at the right time can get us three quick outs because you’re not ready for it. We do have those options, and all have been working out well.”
Oklahoma’s hitters will have to battle an excellent group of pitchers themselves.
Jori Heard leads the Gamecocks with a 0.97 ERA in 12 appearances, and South Carolina has thrown five different arms. But dialing in on just one pitching staff as opposed to prepping for multiple teams like every weekend thus far will be a nice change as OU’s hitters prepare for the weekend.
"It's a big exhale because that's what's really hard when you're in tournament time, is you're just constantly having to learn things very, very quickly,” Gasso said. “Now, we can dive in. We can take our time. We can really be specific for what we're looking for.”
Regardless of how the weekend plays out, Gasso is ready for her team to be tested.
“It’s going to happen week-in, week-out. If you look at our schedule, it’s a tough schedule,” Gasso said. “… You might look at our schedule and say they played a weak schedule (so far). That’s fine. I’ve got new players that need to learn and adjust. Now we need to be ready. There is no other answer. You have to be ready to go.
“It’s going to be tough. It’s not like you can go somewhere and can rest your starters. It’s not going to be like that. Gonna have to play on tired legs, with injury. Gonna have to play. That’s going to be something new.”