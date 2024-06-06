OU Softball: Not 'Over-jubilant', Oklahoma Knows There's 'Work to do' to Close Out Texas
OKLAHOMA CITY — The job’s not done — well not yet anyways.
Oklahoma pounced on Texas on Wednesday to race out to a 1-0 lead in the Championship Series at the 2024 Women’s College World Series.
Mike White’s top-seeded Longhorns have another chance, of course, to battle back.
Texas dropped the first contest of the year to the Sooners before reeling off two victories to win the regular season series in April.
“We're not over-jubilant,” said Gasso, “because we know there's still a lot of work to do against a very, very good team that has very good pitchers, very good hitters. I mean, we know what's in front of us still. So you don't see us celebrating.”
Things are a bit different at Devon Park, however.
Since 2021, the Sooners are 46-5 in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma juggernaut is led by 10 seniors, five of which have been a crucial part of the last three national titles.
That group — Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, Rylie Boone and Nicole May — have never lost a closeout game in the Championship Series.
Thursday night will have a different wrinkle.
As the eyes of the softball world descend on Devon Park at 7 p.m., those watching could see the final game in the careers of the sport’s most decorated senior class.
Should the Sooners emerge victorious, they’ll drift into uncharted waters one last time.
Not even UCLA’s dynasty of the late 80’s won four consecutive crowns.
Going out on top would be the storybook ending for the most recent phase of Gasso’s dynasty, but those are emotions for another day.
“I'm kind of trying not to think about it a little bit,” Hansen said. “This has been the greatest career that I could have ever asked for with the greatest people that I could have ever asked for.
“… Not only has the impact on the softball community been so great, but the impact on one another, the way I have changed, the way I feel. It's just amazing. The way that we've been able to change each other's lives, not only on the field, but like this is a sisterhood for life.
“I know that going forward, in the next couple days, this will be the last time we ever wear the Sooners jersey. But these women will be here for each other for every single milestone going forward in life. I think that's what makes — another reason that makes it so special for us.”
The road in 2024 has been harder than each of the last three years.
OU dropped not one but two three-game sets in Big 12 play, something no conference foe has accomplished since Missouri in 2011.
Gasso’s Sooners were wobbling on Tuesday, too, trailing Florida 5-2 after three innings in an elimination game.
But as has been the norm, Oklahoma dug deep and found a response.
“The walk-off brought them a different level of joy and confidence,” Gasso said. “They just kind of brought it right in here. I didn't feel them nervous. I didn't feel any uncertainty whatsoever.
“I think the seniors understand the importance of having your feet on the ground the entire time that you're on the field.”
There are plenty of new faces in Texas’ dugout since the Longhorns fell to the Sooners at this stage in 2022.
Oklahoma embarrassed its rival with a 16-1 romp in the first game of the Championship Series then.
Texas battled back, taking a 2-0 lead the next day before eventually falling 10-5 to close the year.
White’s team is even better this year, and the Sooners know they’ll have to be fully focused on the task at hand on Thursday night.
“I've said before, they came out and they kind of dominated us in the first series we played them,” Hansen said. “… We're looking forward to a good game tomorrow. I know that Texas, they're not no softies.
“They're not going to roll over. Coach White does a great job getting them pumped up for stuff like that.”