OU Softball: Oklahoma Adds Former Big 12 Shortstop

Patty Gasso made her third addition out of the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen (9) slides to second as the ball goes past BYU shortstop Ailana Agbayani (50) in the fifth inning of a college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and BYU at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 13, 2024. Oklahoma won 7-3.
Patty Gasso added crucial experience to her infield on Tuesday. 

Former BYU shortstop Ailana Agbayani announced her commitment to the Sooners on Tuesday via her instagram. 

The sophomore also pitched in a pinch for the Cougars last year. 

Agbayani lead the Cougars with a .424 batting average in 2024. She also drew 30 walks, and finished the year with a .534 on-base percentage. 

A constant threat on the basepaths, Agbayani totaled nine doubles and two triples while also hitting five home runs. She stole 12 bases on 15 attempts. 

In the circle, the right-hander threw 23 innings, posting a 5.78 ERA. 

The new Sooner is plenty familiar with Love’s Field, as she led the Cougars to victory over OU in Norman on April 12. 

She went 4-for-5 at the plate, adding a pair of RBIs to help BYU upset Oklahoma. 

Agbayani is Gasso’s third transfer portal addition, joining former North Carolina catcher Isabela Emerling and former Utah outfielder Abby Dayton

The Sooners have two spots left to fill via the portal, and both are expected to be pitchers. 

