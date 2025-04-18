All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Adjusts Mississippi State Series Again

The Sooners have lost their last two SEC series and will host the Bulldogs at Love's Field on Easter weekend.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma coaches JT Gasso and Patty Gasso
By OU Media Relations

NORMAN —  Due to expected inclement weather this weekend, additional schedule changes have been announced for the Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State series.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 20. Game three of the series and two of the doubleheader will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one of the doubleheader. Both games are slated to be played at Love's Field.

Friday’s game remains at 4 p.m. from Devon Park.

Ticket Information

All original tickets purchased for this game will still be valid for entry at the updated time. Fans who can no longer attend due to the time change must reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund or solution. For fans with digital tickets, the time listed on those tickets will automatically update on your account.

Fans that purchased their tickets through SeatGeek may contact customer support at 888-798-8826, while fans that purchased tickets directly through the USA Softball Box Office may call 844-4USATIX.

If you purchased tickets directly from the Oklahoma Athletics Ticket Office for this event, please contact  or by calling 405-325-2424. All refund requests must be made by Friday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

As a reminder, Devon Park utilizes a clear bag policy for all events. For additional information regarding that policy, or a list of prohibited items, please click the button below. If you have any questions or need additional information, please email .

