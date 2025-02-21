OU Softball: Oklahoma Announces More Schedule Changes to Norman Tournament
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — Due to field preparations being delayed by winter weather conditions this week, Oklahoma Softball has announced additional schedule changes for its home tournament this Saturday through Monday.
The Sooners will play one game against each of the visiting teams for a total of four games, with all of the tournament's Saturday and Sunday contests now being played at Love's Field. Monday's schedule features two games at Love's Field and two contests at Marita Hynes Field.
Revised Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 22 (All Games at Love's Field)
Bowling Green vs. Wichita State - 12:30 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma - 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Bowling Green - 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23 (All Games at Love's Field)
Bowling Green vs. Tulsa - 10:30 a.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Tulsa - 1 p.m.
Wichita State vs. Oklahoma - 3:30 p.m.
Wichita State vs. Abilene Christian - 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Abilene Christian vs. Wichita State - Marita Hynes - 11 a.m.
Bowling Green vs. Oklahoma - Love's Field - 11 a.m.
Tulsa vs. Bowling Green - Marita Hynes - 2 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma - Love's Field - 2 p.m.
All four of the games involving Oklahoma will be streamed on SEC Network+ and available for simulcast on 107.7 The Franchise 2.
Ticket Information
Fans who can no longer attend due to this schedule change must reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund or solution. Any single game standing room only tickets purchased through the Oklahoma Athletics Ticket Office may be exchanged for a future game or can be refunded by contacting the office at outickets@ou.edu or by phone at 405-325-2424.
Season ticket holders who can no longer attend games this weekend are encouraged to ensure their seats are still filled by transferring tickets, returning their seats back to OU or selling their seats through our Seat Share program. More information on how to do this is available at soonersports.com/seatshare.