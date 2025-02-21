All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Announces More Schedule Changes to Norman Tournament

The Sooners host their first home event at Loves Field this weekend, and the schedule has been subject to numerous weather changes.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso /

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — Due to field preparations being delayed by winter weather conditions this week, Oklahoma Softball has announced additional schedule changes for its home tournament this Saturday through Monday.

The Sooners will play one game against each of the visiting teams for a total of four games, with all of the tournament's Saturday and Sunday contests now being played at Love's Field. Monday's schedule features two games at Love's Field and two contests at Marita Hynes Field.

Revised Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 22 (All Games at Love's Field)
Bowling Green vs. Wichita State - 12:30 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma - 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Bowling Green - 5:30 p.m.


Sunday, Feb. 23 (All Games at Love's Field)
Bowling Green vs. Tulsa - 10:30 a.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Tulsa - 1 p.m.
Wichita State vs. Oklahoma - 3:30 p.m.
Wichita State vs. Abilene Christian - 6 p.m.


Monday, Feb. 24
Abilene Christian vs. Wichita State - Marita Hynes - 11 a.m.
Bowling Green vs. Oklahoma - Love's Field - 11 a.m.
Tulsa vs. Bowling Green - Marita Hynes - 2 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma - Love's Field - 2 p.m.

All four of the games involving Oklahoma will be streamed on SEC Network+ and available for simulcast on 107.7 The Franchise 2. 

Ticket Information

Fans who can no longer attend due to this schedule change must reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund or solution. Any single game standing room only tickets purchased through the Oklahoma Athletics Ticket Office may be exchanged for a future game or can be refunded by contacting the office at outickets@ou.edu or by phone at 405-325-2424.

Season ticket holders who can no longer attend games this weekend are encouraged to ensure their seats are still filled by transferring tickets, returning their seats back to OU or selling their seats through our Seat Share program. More information on how to do this is available at soonersports.com/seatshare.

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Softball