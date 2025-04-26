All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Announces Schedule Change for Saturday Texas Game

The Sooners beat the Longhorns 7-6 on Friday night, but Saturday's Game 2 needs to be shifted to accommodate expected sketchy weather.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, center, talks to pitcher Sam Landry (21) and catcher Isabela Emerling, left.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, center, talks to pitcher Sam Landry (21) and catcher Isabela Emerling, left. / NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma took Round 1 in a thriller.

Round 2, however, will have to wait just a little bit longer.

Saturday's second game of the Sooners' three-game Southeastern Conference series has been moved from a scheduled 11 a.m. start to a 6:30 p..m. first pitch at Love's Field in Norman.

The Sooners and Longhorns will play on SEC Network +, rather than on the originally scheduled ESPN2.

No. 3-ranked OU jumped out to a 6-0 lead against their second-ranked rivals to the south, but Texas rallied to put the go-ahead run on second base in the top of the seventh inning before pitcher Sam Landry got a fly ball to end it.

Patty Gasso’s squad improved to 40-5 overall and 14-5 in SEC play, while Mike White’s side dropped to 42-7 and 13-6.  Friday's game was played before a Love's Field official attendance record: 4,587.

Sunday's series finale is still scheduled for a 1 p.m. start, with the broadcast scheduled for ESPN2.

