OU Softball: Oklahoma Announces Schedule Change for Saturday Texas Game
Oklahoma took Round 1 in a thriller.
Round 2, however, will have to wait just a little bit longer.
Saturday's second game of the Sooners' three-game Southeastern Conference series has been moved from a scheduled 11 a.m. start to a 6:30 p..m. first pitch at Love's Field in Norman.
The Sooners and Longhorns will play on SEC Network +, rather than on the originally scheduled ESPN2.
No. 3-ranked OU jumped out to a 6-0 lead against their second-ranked rivals to the south, but Texas rallied to put the go-ahead run on second base in the top of the seventh inning before pitcher Sam Landry got a fly ball to end it.
Patty Gasso’s squad improved to 40-5 overall and 14-5 in SEC play, while Mike White’s side dropped to 42-7 and 13-6. Friday's game was played before a Love's Field official attendance record: 4,587.
Sunday's series finale is still scheduled for a 1 p.m. start, with the broadcast scheduled for ESPN2.