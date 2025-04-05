OU Softball: Oklahoma Cancels Saturday Matchup With UCF
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s contest with UCF on Saturday has been canceled, OU announced.
“Fans who purchased tickets must reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund or solution,” Oklahoma said in a press release. “If standing room only tickets for Saturday's game were purchased directly from the Oklahoma Athletics Ticket office, those fans may email outickets.edu or call 405-325-2424.”
The Sooners and the Knights were initially scheduled to play at 12:30 p.m., but the weather altered the plans for the second time this weekend.
Both coaches met at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday to decide what to do going forward.
“I hear the temps are really gonna drop,” OU coach Patty Gasso said after the Sooners beat UCF 6-0 on Friday night. “The wind’s going to pick up and neither team wants to play in those types of conditions when you’ve got so much in front of you conference-wise.”
OU will now enjoy a couple of off days before a busy week gets rolling next week.
The No. 2-ranked Sooners will take on the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
OSU took the Bedlam Series last year before Oklahoma rallied to win the Big 12 Tournament and the national championship.
After Bedlam, the Sooners will travel to Tuscaloosa to battle No. 24 Alabama.
“I think this is our final midweek with OSU and it’s going to feel like a World Series game, especially being at Hall of Fame (Stadium),” Gasso said. “And then we get a couple more days before we head to Alabama and that’s going to be a very important series for us because one way to pick up RPI points is not just winning but winning on the road. And that’s hard to do, especially there.
“I’ve been there a few times… It’s tough. They’re good. They’re good fans. They’re just very vocal… So we’re setting ourselves up for a good week, a good weekend as well.”
First pitch for Bedlam is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The first game between OU and Alabama on April 12 will be broadcast on ESPN2, and the final two games of the series on April 13-14 will both be broadcast on the SEC Network.