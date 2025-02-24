All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Closes DH with Abilene Christian Rule Rule

The Sooners fell behind twice on Monday, but rallied late in the opener and then pulled away with an easy victory over the Wildcats.

Oklahoma first baseman Cydney Sanders
Oklahoma first baseman Cydney Sanders / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

NORMAN — Spectacular defense, reliable pitching and home runs — really long home runs — are the standard at Oklahoma.

But the Sooners can also play with focus and grit when they need to.

Monday at Love’s Field, OU took a couple of early shots from Bowling Green and Abilene Christian and each time responded. After an eight-inning win over the Falcons, the Sooners closed out the Norman Tournament with a 9-1 run-rule victory over ACU.

No. 2-ranked Oklahoma improved to 14-0 and has now won 17 consecutive games dating back to last season. Abilene Christian fell to 3-12. Love's Field attendance for the weekend, despite the weather-adjusted schedule, was 12,347.

Like Bowling Green, the Wildcats unexpectedly got out early against the Sooners with a run in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Taylor Bachmeyer reached on an error by OU starter Paytn Monticelli, then took second on a passed ball. Valerie Ornelas blooped an RBI single to right field as Bachmeyer slid home for a 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma Sooners

Ailana Agbayani walked to start OU’s first inning, then stole second and went to third on Ella Parker’s foul-out to left. But Cydney Sanders popped out and Kasidi Pickering grounded out to quell the rally.

Sanders and Monticelli turned in an unusual defensive gem in the second inning. Isabel Martinez smashed a ball back up the middle and it caromed off Monticelli’s left leg and rolled almost directly to Sanders, who scooped it and stretched to tag out Martinez halfway up the base path.

Sanders set off fireworks in the third inning when she crushed a two-out, two-run home run over the right field wall to put Oklahoma on the scoreboard with a 2-1 lead. Parker drew a walk just ahead of Sanders, who turned on a 1-0 pitch from Abilene Christian starter Lina Russo

It was Sanders’ second home run of the day after she blasted a grand slam in the earlier 8-5 win over Bowling Green.

Pickering followed Sanders’ homer with a walk, then raced home on Nelly McEnroe-Marinas’ double to the gap that stuck under the wall padding in right-center field for a 3-1 lead. 

Abigale Dayton then bounced an RBI single up the middle to score McEnroe-Marinas to give OU a 4-1 lead.

Isabella Smith relieved Monticelli to open the fourth inning and quickly recorded two strikeouts.

Sanders delivered her seventh RBI of the day in the bottom of the fourth when she plated Agbayani, who was plunked and stole second. After Parker drew a walk, Sanders rolled and 0-1 pitch up the middle to make it 5-1.

OU added to it in the fifth when McEnroe-Marinas opened with a double and scored on Maya Bland’s single through the right side — Bland’s first hit of the season after starting 0-for-9.

Russo loaded the bases after that as Isabela Emerling followed Bland’s hit with a single up the middle and Gabbie Garcia walked. Bland came home on Agbayani’s sacrifice fly to left to put Oklahoma on top 7-1.

Parker ended it with a double to the wall in left center that scored Garcia from second.

The Sooners are back in action this weekend when they host Marshall and Kansas in a doubleheader on Friday and then bring back both teams for another twin bill on Saturday and face Kansas City on Sunday.

OU opens its first season in SEC play next weekend in Norman against South Carolina. 

