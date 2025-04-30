OU Softball: Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso Lands National Award
BY OU Media Relations
Oklahoma softball head coach Patty Gasso was named United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) College Coach of the Year as announced by the organization Tuesday.
The USOPC Coach of the Year Program honors outstanding contributions of coaches who make a significant impact in their respective sports and National Governing Bodies. Criteria for the awards are predicated on the quality of coaching or service demonstrated by the nominees.
Gasso was also named head coach of the USA Softball Women's National Team in February of this year. She is in her 31st year as head coach of the OU Softball program, touting eight national championships and 17 trips to the Women's College World Series. A National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Hall of Fame inductee, Gasso has won 1,557 games at OU and became the Big 12 Conference's all-time winningest coach in any sport.
Gasso and the No. 1-ranked Sooners are 42-5 and 16-5 in Southeastern Conference play heading into the final week of the regular season. OU heads to Gainesville to take on No. 7/9 Florida beginning Thursday, May 1, in a three-game series.
For more on the USOPC Coach of the Year program and this honor, click here.