OU Softball: Oklahoma Duo Takes Home SEC Awards
A pair of Sooners earned conference recognition for Oklahoma’s outstanding weekend in Waco.
Oklahoma slugger Ella Parker was named SEC Softball Co-Player of the Week and pitcher Sam Landry earned SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday.
Landry closed OU’s stint at the Getterman Classic with a perfect game.
She retired all 15 Baylor batters she faced on Sunday, striking out eight while inducing groundouts to record the remaining seven outs.
Landry also entered on Saturday against Baylor, where she also sat down the only batter she faced.
It was Landry’s first perfect game, and she joined Campbell transfer Isabella Smith as the two pitchers who have thrown perfect games so far this season for OU.
Parker’s incredible start to the season somehow got better during her four games in Waco.
She went 9-for-12 at the plate, totaling six RBIs and scoring nine runs herself while also hammering two home runs, hitting two doubles and drawing a walk.
Parker opened the weekend with a two-home run performance against Hofstra on Saturday.
She leads the SEC with a .647 batting average on the season, and she also leads the conference in hits (22) and doubles (7).
Freshman Sydney Barker also had an outstanding weekend, though she was not honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week.
Barker went 5-for-10 at the plate and she was responsible for 10 RBIs, hit two home runs, added a triple and she also wore a softball to get on base a sixth time.
LSU’s Jayden Heavener was named Freshman of the Week.
The Sooners will open up their home slate this weekend at Love’s Field.