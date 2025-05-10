OU Softball: Oklahoma Named Co-SEC Tourney Champion as Title Game Canceled
Oklahoma didn’t take the field on Saturday but still added a trophy to its collection.
The Sooners’ title game against Texas A&M, held at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, GA, was canceled on Saturday. Oklahoma and the Aggies were named co-SEC Tournament champions.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at 4 p.m. on Saturday, but the conference moved the game to noon, citing impending inclement weather.
Nearly two hours into the weather delay in Athens, the SEC released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the cancellation of the title game.
"Due to inclement weather now and predicted for the rest of the day, today's Championship Game will not be played," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in the statement. "Both Oklahoma and Texas A&M are declared co-champions of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament."