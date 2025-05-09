All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma's Patty Gasso, Sam Landry Take Home SEC Awards

Five OU players and the Sooners' legendary head coach were all honored on the SEC All-Conference awards.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma starting pitcher Sam Landry reacts after the last out is made by LSU at Jack Turner Stadium.
Oklahoma starting pitcher Sam Landry reacts after the last out is made by LSU at Jack Turner Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oklahoma raked in a handful of SEC awards following the program’s first year in the league. 

Patty Gasso was voted SEC Coach of the Year following the Sooners capturing the conference’s regular season title

OU ace Sam Landry was also honored, as she was voted the SEC Newcomer of the Year. 

A trio of Sooners earned All-SEC First Team plaudits. 

Landry was named to the first team, as well as redshirt freshman third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and outfielder Kasidi Pickering

Freshman shortstop Gabbie Garcia was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

Landry, Garcia and second baseman Ailana Agbayani were all honored on the SEC All-Defensive Team as well. 

The Coach of the Year award is Gasso’s 16th in her career, and the first in OU’s new league.

Landry has appeared 29 times this season, making 20 starts. 

The right-hander is 19-4 overall, and has a 2.04 ERA. 

In SEC action, she has a 2.33 ERA, and has struck out 75 opponents while issuing 32 walks in 93 innings of action. 

Pickering is second on the team with a .409 batting average, and she’s tied for second on the team with McEnroe-Marinas with 45 RBIs. Pickering has also drawn 47 walks and is second on the team with 14 home runs. 

McEnroe-Marinas has also launched 14 home runs, and she’s fourth on the team with a .340 batting average. 

Garcia leads OU with 15 home runs, and she’s third on the team with a .354 batting average. 

Ella Parker leads the team with a .414 average, though Parker hit .290 in conference play as she battled a leg injury. 

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball