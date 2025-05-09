OU Softball: Oklahoma's Patty Gasso, Sam Landry Take Home SEC Awards
Oklahoma raked in a handful of SEC awards following the program’s first year in the league.
Patty Gasso was voted SEC Coach of the Year following the Sooners capturing the conference’s regular season title.
OU ace Sam Landry was also honored, as she was voted the SEC Newcomer of the Year.
A trio of Sooners earned All-SEC First Team plaudits.
Landry was named to the first team, as well as redshirt freshman third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and outfielder Kasidi Pickering.
Freshman shortstop Gabbie Garcia was named to the All-SEC Second Team.
Landry, Garcia and second baseman Ailana Agbayani were all honored on the SEC All-Defensive Team as well.
The Coach of the Year award is Gasso’s 16th in her career, and the first in OU’s new league.
Landry has appeared 29 times this season, making 20 starts.
The right-hander is 19-4 overall, and has a 2.04 ERA.
In SEC action, she has a 2.33 ERA, and has struck out 75 opponents while issuing 32 walks in 93 innings of action.
Pickering is second on the team with a .409 batting average, and she’s tied for second on the team with McEnroe-Marinas with 45 RBIs. Pickering has also drawn 47 walks and is second on the team with 14 home runs.
McEnroe-Marinas has also launched 14 home runs, and she’s fourth on the team with a .340 batting average.
Garcia leads OU with 15 home runs, and she’s third on the team with a .354 batting average.
Ella Parker leads the team with a .414 average, though Parker hit .290 in conference play as she battled a leg injury.