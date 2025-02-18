OU Softball: Oklahoma OF Hannah Coor is 'Not Too Far' From Returning to Action
Oklahoma outfielder Hannah Coor is nearing a return.
Coor exited OU’s second game of the season against San Diego State after she appeared to injure her ankle while on second base.
“Nothing is broken, which it good,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said on Tuesday. “It was just a really hard sprain.”
Gasso said Coor’s ankle was in a protective boot, and while there isn’t a set timeline, she will be back in the lineup this season.
“I think she’s going to get out of the boot this week and doing rehab at least twice a day,” Gasso said. “So she’s not too far. She’s definitely going to be back in commission.”
She had gone 2-for-4 with an RBI before the injury.
Coor did not appear in OU’s other four games throughout the Sooners’ opening weekend, and she was absent in the lineup during the Getterman Classic last weekend in Waco.
The redshirt junior has previously battled back issues in her Oklahoma career.
She made 63 appearances last year for the Sooners, primarily as a defensive replacement, but she went .211 at the plate in 38 at-bats with eight RBIs, two doubles, one walk and she was hit by two pitches.
Coor only made four appearances in 2023, and she played in 40 games in 2022.
Without Coor, Ella Parker saw more action in the outfield which allowed freshmen infielders Sydney Barker and Gabbie Garcia to switch between starting at shortstop and designated player.