All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma OF Hannah Coor is 'Not Too Far' From Returning to Action

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said her redshirt junior outfielder suffered an ankle sprain in the Sooners' second game of the year against San Diego State.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma outfielder Hannah Coor
Oklahoma outfielder Hannah Coor / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma outfielder Hannah Coor is nearing a return. 

Coor exited OU’s second game of the season against San Diego State after she appeared to injure her ankle while on second base. 

“Nothing is broken, which it good,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said on Tuesday. “It was just a really hard sprain.”

Gasso said Coor’s ankle was in a protective boot, and while there isn’t a set timeline, she will be back in the lineup this season. 

“I think she’s going to get out of the boot this week and doing rehab at least twice a day,” Gasso said. “So she’s not too far. She’s definitely going to be back in commission.”

She had gone 2-for-4 with an RBI before the injury. 

Coor did not appear in OU’s other four games throughout the Sooners’ opening weekend, and she was absent in the lineup during the Getterman Classic last weekend in Waco. 

The redshirt junior has previously battled back issues in her Oklahoma career. 

She made 63 appearances last year for the Sooners, primarily as a defensive replacement, but she went .211 at the plate in 38 at-bats with eight RBIs, two doubles, one walk and she was hit by two pitches. 

Coor only made four appearances in 2023, and she played in 40 games in 2022. 

Without Coor, Ella Parker saw more action in the outfield which allowed freshmen infielders Sydney Barker and Gabbie Garcia to switch between starting at shortstop and designated player. 

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball