OU Softball: Oklahoma Players Land SEC Honors

Shortstop Gabbie Garcia and pitcher Sam Landry were named SEC Player and Pitcher of the Week.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma shortstop Gabbie Garcia
Oklahoma shortstop Gabbie Garcia / John Hoover / Sooners on SI

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN  — Oklahoma Softball was honored with two Southeastern Conference (SEC) weekly awards March 18 as freshman infielder Gabbie Garcia was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and right-handed pitcher Sam Landry was tabbed SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference.

Garcia has earned SEC weekly honors in consecutive weeks after taking home SEC Freshman of the Week recognition March 11. Landry has now earned two SEC Pitcher of the Week awards this season, first doing so after throwing a perfect game at Baylor in February. 

All told the Sooners have taken home six SEC weekly awards this season, with sophomore Ella Parker nabbing the first two SEC Player of the Week awards issued in 2025. 

Garcia hit .538 last week, homering three times while driving in eight runs and scoring another six. The Chandler, AZ, slugged 1.308 and reached base at a .625 clip across OU's 4-0 week that included a sweep at No. 15/12 Arkansas. 

For the season Garcia is hitting .379 with 23 runs, four doubles, nine home runs, 22 RBIs, nine walks and an .848 slugging percentage. She is currently riding a team-best 12-game hitting streak during which she also hit a home run in five straight games. Her streak of one homer in five consecutive games marked the first time an OU freshman completed that feat since Jocelyn Alo did so in 2018. 

Landry appeared in all four of OU's wins last week, going 2-0 with two saves, 15 strikeouts and a 0.47 earned run average. The righty spun a complete game shutout in OU's series-opening 7-0 win at No. 15/12 Arkansas. She followed that up with saves in game two and three, bringing her to a 7-0 record and three saves for the season. 

The Mont Belvieu, TX, native ranks second in NCAA Division I for wins among active pitchers with 70, second only to teammate Isabella Smith (77 wins). 

OU hosts East Texas A&M tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.

