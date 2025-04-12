OU Softball: Oklahoma Riding Bedlam Momentum Into Alabama Battle
Oklahoma started its tough week with an outstanding showing against Oklahoma State.
In front of a record crowd at Devon Park, the No. 2-ranked Sooners erased an early 3-0 deficit to run rule No. 17 Oklahoma State 11-3 in five innings — a result head coach Patty Gasso hopes will carry into this weekend’s tilt with No. 23 Alabama.
“I felt a big momentum opportunity that we grabbed, and I'm really excited to see where we go with this,” Gasso said Wednesday.
Spurred by the Bedlam win, the Sooners (35-3 overall, 9-3 in Southeastern Conference play) now turn their attention to the Crimson Tide (28-15, 5-7 SEC).
Patrick Murphy’s team looks a lot different than it did in the 2015 NCAA Super Regionals, OU’s last trip to Tuscaloosa, as this year’s squad tries to round into shape.
Alabama has a staff ERA of 2.81, which ranks ninth in the SEC and 41st in the country, and the offense is also middle of the road in the conference.
The Crimson Tide has a team batting average of .334, which is 27th nationally and seventh in the SEC, and their 6.42 runs per game ranks 40th overall and 10th in the league.
Kali Heivilin leads the team with 11 home runs, Brooke Ellestad has hammered seven and both Alexis Pupillo and Abby Duchscherer have launched six bombs apiece, but the hub of Alabama’s offense is freshman Audrey Vandagriff.
She leads the team in batting average (.432), walks drawn (27) and on-base percentage (.534), and she’s a terror on the basepaths.
In 41 games this season, she’s swiped 45 bases, which will put pressure on OU’s pitching staff and defense if she’s able to get aboard.
“With their speed and the way they run the bases, we have a lot ahead of us,” Gasso said.
But Oklahoma’s pitchers will look a bit different than they have at any point in conference play.
With freshman Audrey Lowry back in the fold, it’s the first time that Lowry, Sam Landry and Kierston Deal have all been available at the same time for an SEC series.
Landry allowed five hits, three runs (one earned) and two walks while striking out four OSU batters as she battled nerves and the Cowgirls on Wednesday night, but she’s been excellent for Oklahoma in conference play.
Deal’s best performance of the season came in OU’s Game 2 win over Tennessee, and Lowry looked excellent in her return last weekend against UCF.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Alabama
- Game 1: Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN2
- Game 2: Sunday, 5 p.m., SEC Network
- Game 3: Monday, 6 p.m., SEC Network
And Oklahoma's offense is hitting its stride.
Sophomore outfielder Kasidi Pickering — who paces OU with a .448 batting average, 12 home runs, 41 RBIs and 39 walks drawn — is 15-for-21 with nine RBIs in the last seven games, and Ella Parker appears to be rounding back into form while battling a nagging leg injury.
After hammering a grand slam against UCF, Parker went 3-for-3 against OSU and added a pair of RBIs.
“Things are changing,” Gasso said of Parker. “I can feel that in her and her confidence and her swings are strong and I’m so happy for her because she’s been really battling this and I think she might be coming out of this now.”
Oklahoma and Alabama will open the series on Saturday at 3 p.m. in a contest that will be broadcast on ESPN2, before closing the three-game set on Sunday and Monday.