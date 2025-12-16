Former Oklahoma Pitcher to Transfer to Texas

Former Oklahoma pitcher Sophia Bordi is headed south across the Red River.

Bordi announced her commitment to Texas on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon.

Bordi was originally rated as the No. 1 pitcher in the 2025 recruiting class. After graduating from high school early, Bordi reclassified to join Patty Gasso’s program a year ahead of schedule.

The plan last year was for Bordi to redshirt, but she left the program before the 2025 season concluded.

Bordi announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5, and 11 days later, she’ll be joining up with Mike White’s defending national champions.

She did not rejoin the Sooners in August to participate in OU’s fall scrimmages, which cleared up time for the new faces on Jennifer Rocha’s pitching staff to get key developmental reps.

Gasso and Rocha added a pair of new pitchers via the transfer portal over the offseason.

First, Oklahoma landed veteran LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon.

Then the Sooners added Ole Miss standout Miali Guachino. Guachino will have three years of eligibility remaining after her breakout freshman campaign with the Rebels.

A pair of talented pitchers also signed with the Sooners alongside Bordi, and they will debut as freshmen this year.

Pecola, OK, product Allyssa Parker ended the 2025 recruiting cycle as the nation’s top-rated pitcher by Softball America after Bordi reclassified.

Oklahoma pitcher Allyssa Parker | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Parker is as versatile an athlete as can be found. She not only pitched throughout the Sooners’ fall slate, but she was also used in the field and excelled in the batter’s box.

Berkley Zache also signed with the Sooners, and she finished as the nation’s No. 13-overall player and the No. 5 pitcher.

Zache is the younger sister of OU sophomore Riley Zache.

Oklahoma also returns veteran pitchers Kierston Deal and Audrey Lowry to round out its staff.

The Sooners will open the 2026 season on Feb. 5 against Arizona State.

Oklahoma will take on Arizona twice in the Candrea Classic in its non-conference slate, and the Sooners will also return to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Feb. 19-22.

The Sooners will clash with Texas in Austin from April 10-12.