OU Softball: Oklahoma Rolls Kansas in Omni Classic
NORMAN — Oklahoma overpowered Kansas to remain perfect at the Omni Classic on Saturday.
The No. 2-ranked Sooners hit five home runs, led by a two-homer performance by sophomore star Kasidi Pickering.
Pickering’s two solo bombs came in the first and third innings, helping OU down the Jayhawks 8-0 in five innings at Love’s Field.
It was the second multi-home run game of Pickering’s career. Last year she opened the NCAA Tournament by hitting a pair of homers in Norman Regional action against Cleveland State.
Pickering now has hit six home runs on the year, which paces all Oklahoma hitters.
Cydney Sanders, Gabbie Garcia and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas added the other homers for OU (17-0), which ensured starting pitcher Audrey Lowry would have little pressure on her all day.
Lowry retired the Jayhawks in order in the first, and had a four-run advantage before stepping out into the circle again.
Kansas did load the bases with two outs in the third inning, but Lowry was able to get the final out of the frame with a routine fly ball to left field, ending the biggest threat of the day.
Sanders opened the scoring in the first with a towering fly ball that carried in the wind that was blowing out to left field, and it eventually cleared the fence for the first baseman’s fifth home run of the season.
In the ensuing at-bat, Pickering made the lead 3-0 with a solo shot of her own, which was her fifth home run of the year as well.
Then Oklahoma’s speed took hold.
Ailana Agbayani perfectly placed a bunt down the third base line, and as she closed in on first, Kansas third baseman September Flanagan overthrew the bag.
The throwing error gave McEnroe-Marinas enough time to score from first, capping off the four-run first.
Oklahoma started off the bottom of the third and fourth innings in the exact same manner.
Pickering, who was the first batter in the third, bounced her second solo shot of the day off the concourse in left-center field to extend the lead to 5-0.
Then freshman shortstop Garcia led the fourth off with a homer of her own, barreling the ball to straightaway center to make it 6-0 Sooners.
McEnroe-Marinas walked the game off with a two-run homer to close out the contest in the fifth.
Lowry allowed five hits and one walk, while striking out four in five innings of work.
The Sooners will take the field again on Saturday against Marshall.