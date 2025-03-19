OU Softball: Oklahoma's Midweek Contest Offers Opportunity to Build on Momentum
Wednesday’s midweek game not only offers Oklahoma a chance to keep momentum rolling, but it can serve as an opportunity for players to get more playing time or regulars to get back into a groove.
Last week, OU coach Patty Gasso got more freshmen into the game against Tulsa, and second baseman Ailana Agbayani was able to get herself going at the plate.
The BYU transfer drove in a career-high five runs against the Golden Hurricane, which propelled her to a nice weekend against Arkansas.
She starred in the field, while also drawing three walks, scoring a run and adding another RBI over the weekend against the Razorbacks.
The No. 1-ranked Sooners (26-0, 6-0 SEC) will host East Texas A&M, and it will serve as an opportunity to get key pieces like Ella Parker and Cydney Sanders back on track.
Parker was unstoppable to start the season, and while nobody is worried about her through two weekends of SEC play, she is in a small rut.
She’s batting .077 in her six conference games, but she’s also drawn 10 walks which has allowed her to score five runs.
OU associate head coach and hitting coach JT Gasso said he doesn’t have to say much to Parker as she works to bounce back toward the level of play she’s accustomed to.
“The way that we start with that is that perspective-wise, slumps don’t really exist,” Gasso said during his weekly interview on the Franchise Morning Show on 107.7 FM The Franchise. “Because when you look at numbers just over the course of let’s say, a season, it’s not a straight line. Averages go from high-to-low, high-to-low. They continually fluctuate… So it’s just about keeping the approach consistent.”
Parker has still found ways to contribute, and Gasso said he’s not seen any mechanical issues in her swing, which is what he hones in on.
“For Ella, that’s one thing is… we don’t really focus on mechanics when they’re not really quote-unquote performing how I guess they want,” Gasso said. “But for me I’m looking at it like she’s still drawing walks, she’s still squaring up some balls and also we’re facing some really good arms, too. So that’s what happens when you’re one of the best hitters in the country, you’re going to get a little bit more preparation on top of you.
“She had a couple of hard-hit balls up the middle, drew walks, still a catalyst for this offense, scored some runs. So it’s part of that process.
“… I think it just starts with knowing how law of averages work and just knowing it fluctuates between the high and low. So yeah she’s in a good spot and just excited to see her continue to push through everything.”
Sanders has endured a small dip the past two weekends as well.
She’s hitting .356 on the year, which is fifth on the team, but Sanders has a .133 batting average in conference play. Like Parker she’s still drawing walks, five in six games, and she’s also hit a home run, but Sanders will believe she has more to give to the lineup.
And that’s a scary prospect for OU’s opponents.
The Sooners have scored 45 runs already in six conference games, and that’s without Parker and Sanders at their best.
Oklahoma’s depth up-and-down the lineup has head coach Patty Gasso impressed at this point in the season.
The game between the Sooners and East Texas A&M (7-21, 3-3 Southland) will start at 6:30 p.m. at Love's Field, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.