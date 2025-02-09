OU Softball: Oklahoma Stays Perfect in 2025 With Win Over Loyola Marymount
Kasidi Pickering set the tone for another strong Oklahoma performance on Saturday.
The star sophomore uncorked a three-run blast in the first inning, which was the start of a five-run frame, to power the No. 2-ranked Sooners past the Loyola Marymount Lions.
OU hit four home runs to roll past LMU 9-0 at Smith Field in Los Angeles, CA, which pushed the Sooners to 5-0 to start the year.
While the offense fired on all cylinders, right-hander Sam Landry dominated in the circle.
The Louisiana transfer retired the first eight batters she faced in order, allowing four hits and one walk in a complete game shutout while striking out eight Lions.
Pickering wasted no time getting the Sooners going in the first inning.
She belted a three-run blast in the third at-bat of the game, putting OU in front after Abby Dayton and Ella Parker reached base to start the game.
Then Oklahoma’s aggressive baserunning took advantage of some fielding miscues by LMU.
Gabbie Garcia’s hard-hit ball to second was too much for Justine Lambert to corral, and as the ball rolled into the outfield Sydney Barker was able to score.
Then Ailana Agbayani beat out a slow throw by the Lions’ infield to first, allowing Cydney Sanders to score with two outs.
Dayton struck out to end the inning, but the Sooners were more than happy with the five runs on the scoreboard in the first.
Parker hit her first home run of the season to lead off the second, putting OU up 6-0.
Though it was her first bomb of the year, it was her seventh RBI through five games as she’s enjoyed a phenomenal start to 2025.
Sanders roped her first home run of the season to left field to start off the third inning, extending the advantage to 7-0.
Oklahoma’s offense went dormant for three innings, but Landry was in full control of the contest.
Landry did have to work herself out of a jam in the sixth, however.
A double, a steal and a hit batter put runners on the corners with no out for Landry, but then the defense came up big.
Sanders made a quick snag on a line drive and was able to dive back first before LMU third baseman Arianna Jaurequi could tag up for a double play.
Then Landry induced a ground ball from Meeya Johnson to end the inning and keep the Lions off the board.
Tia Milloy stepped back into the lineup in the top of the seventh and she bounced a two-run home run off the roof of Loyola Marymount’s hitting facility beyond the right field wall.
Landry came back out of the dugout in the seventh to close out the contest and post her first complete game shutout as a Sooner.