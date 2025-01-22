OU Softball: Oklahoma Trio Lands on D1Softball's Preseason All-American Teams
The preseason honors continue to roll in for Oklahoma’s Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering and Abigale Dayton.
Both Parker and Pickering earned recognition from D1Softball as Preseason First Team All-Americans.
The sophomore duo played a key role in the Sooners’ fourth-straight national title last year, and are primed to build off fantastic freshman campaigns.
Pickering immediately established herself as a key piece in Patty Gasso’s Oklahoma outfield while delivering big at-bat after big at-bat at the plate.
She started all but two of OU’s contests last year, hitting .389 while belting 12 home runs and driving in 51 runs.
Even as a freshman Pickering showed great plate discipline, drawing 42 walks while only striking out 21 times and she closed the year with a .705 slugging percentage.
Pickering’s heroics in the batter’s box paired nicely with Parker.
Playing mostly as the Sooners’ designated player, Parker hit 13 home runs and finished with 62 RBIs while batting .415 for the year.
She also drew 34 walks and stole 17 bases while ending the year with a .722 slugging percentage.
Both Pickering and Parker were named to Softball America’s Preseason First Team All-Americans as well.
Dayton, who transferred to Norman from Utah this past offseason, was named a D1Softball’s Second Team Preseason All-American on Wednesday as well.
She hit .431 for the Utes last year, hammering 10 doubles, six triples and two home runs. Dayton finished the season with 28 RBIs and drew 27 walks to just 12 strike outs, and she also stole 10 bases.
Dayton finished last year by being honored as a NFCA Third Team All-American, and she was also voted a Preseason Second Team All-American by Softball America.
The Sooners debuted at No. 3 in both D1Softball and Softball America’s preseason rankings as Gasso looks to replace 10 seniors who graduated after clinching the program’s unprecedented fourth-straight title.
The 2025 season will begin for OU on Feb. 6 when Oklahoma meets CSUN 5:30 p.m. in San Diego, CA.